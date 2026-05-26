Ashley St. Clair is on an apology tour. The trans community owes her nothing

Ashley St. Clair spent years helping feed one of the ugliest political and cultural movements in modern American life. She built influence inside a media ecosystem that turned transgender people into content, into outrage bait, into algorithmic chum for clicks, engagement, applause, punchlines, money, and power. She wrote a children’s book mocking trans identity. She publicly aligned herself with the machinery currently making life materially more dangerous for trans people across the United States. She is not owed absolution for any of that. The trans community owes Ashley St. Clair absolutely nothing.

I believe in forgiveness. When I forgive someone, I regain my agency and my peace of mind. I’ve also done things in my life that have needed forgiveness, and when I know my motives are clear and it’s the right thing to do, I will ask for forgiveness and hope for a resolution.

Related: Elon Musk threatens to sue for custody after Ashley St. Clair apologizes for transphobia

Ashley St. Clair now says she feels “immense guilt” for her role in anti-trans politics, specifically acknowledging the harm she may have caused Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter and the half-sister of St. Clair’s own child. That apology has been met with understandable skepticism from people who spent years living downstream from rhetoric she helped amplify. Some people believe she means it. Others believe proximity to Elon Musk simply made the abstraction impossible to maintain any longer. Others see opportunism, survival, revenge, fear, guilt, legal maneuvering, or some volatile combination of all of them colliding publicly in real time.

What interests me is not whether Ashley St. Clair deserves a redemption arc. She does not get to assign herself one. What interests me is that she appears to have finally encountered the actual human consequences of the hate she once helped normalize.

Transgender people exist inside right-wing media primarily as easy bait for an extremely bigoted voter block. They were jokes, talking points, and debate topics. A permanent state of cultural emergency was deployed whenever engagement slowed down or another election cycle approached. Entire careers were built on convincing audiences that an extremely small and already vulnerable population somehow posed an existential threat to civilization itself. Podcasters monetized it, politicians fundraised off it, influencers built audiences from it, and algorithms rewarded it because outrage travels faster than humanity online. It is always easier to build a movement against a feared mythological monster than against an actual human being standing directly in front of you.

Then suddenly the veil disappeared. Now there was Vivian Wilson. A real person. A young woman is being publicly targeted by one of the most powerful men on Earth from a platform he personally controls in front of hundreds of millions of people. And St. Clair, by her own account, watched what happened next.

Related: Elon Musk’s ex, Ashley St. Clair, says his posts 'endanger the life' of Vivian Wilson

She watched threats escalate. She watched online mobs mobilize. She watched the same ecosystem, her ecosystem, that spent years screaming about “protecting children” become perfectly comfortable endangering an actual child once ideological loyalty demanded it. She watched a platform capable of generating sexualized AI images of women and minors become weaponized against people in real time. She watched how quickly social media transforms human beings into targets once an audience has been conditioned to stop seeing them as human at all.

And then for the first time, Ashley saw a trans person as just that, a person.

People inside these rabid echo chambers almost never leave publicly because there is an enormous incentive to stay exactly where they are. There is money in cruelty. There is status in cruelty. There are sponsorships, television appearances, podcast bookings, political invitations, blue checks, and massive engagement metrics waiting for anyone willing to convert vulnerable human beings into enemies for mass consumption. Entire digital economies function this way now. The cruelty is the business model.

And that is why I keep coming back to the same question beneath all of this: what do we actually want from people who participated in, and have now left, harmful movements? Do we want permanent social death regardless of whether someone changes? Do we want punishment as identity? Or do we want fewer people participating in this dehumanization system at all?

There is now a version of internet culture in which people are permitted to become more extreme forever, but never permitted to become less extreme without humiliation. The algorithm rewards escalation while treating remorse as weakness. Entire audiences now behave like ideological hostage situations. The moment someone deviates from the script, they become the very content for the outrage cycle they once fed.

And we see you, Republicans. Increasingly, whenever the modern conservative movement builds itself around some all-consuming moral panic, it eventually emerges that people inside the movement are participating in the very behavior they spent years framing as civilization's collapse. Family values while serial abuse scandals pile up inside churches and conservative organizations. “Protecting children” while child marriage loopholes remain defended legislatively. Fiscal responsibility while deficits explode. Anti-LGBTQ moral panic while Grindr crashes at the RNC. Years spent screaming about voter fraud despite study after study, court ruling after court ruling, investigation after investigation demonstrating that widespread voter fraud in the United States is extraordinarily rare, statistically microscopic, almost nonexistent at any meaningful scale.

Because voter fraud was never just about voter fraud. It was about permission. Permission to build distrust and delegitimize outcomes. Permission to create a permanent emotional atmosphere where democratic institutions themselves become suspect, corrupt, rigged, contaminated, and stolen. The accusation mattered more than the evidence because it reshaped public consciousness. Repeat something enough times, and eventually millions of people begin experiencing paranoia as civic participation.

So, Ashley, back to you. What makes your recent public statements so extraordinary is that you are no longer simply saying you regret participating in anti-trans politics. You are now publicly implying something much larger, much more dangerous, and potentially much more consequential about the world you live in.

You are describing conversations involving “anomalies in the matrix,” satellites, internal AmericaPAC metrics, real-time election data, and a level of technological access you yourself claim you did not fully understand at the time. You say Elon Musk discussed having “10,000 lasers in space.” You say he referenced election information hours before the results became public. You say he sent you internal metrics you found deeply abnormal based on your own political campaign experience. You say you possess corroborating material and have distributed instructions to others should anything happen to you.

These are not casual allegations. These are allegations that, if true, would carry implications far beyond celebrity scandal or internet spectacle, directly into questions of political power, technological infrastructure, campaign conduct, data access, and democratic legitimacy itself.

And that is precisely why cryptic posting is no longer enough.

If you truly want to separate yourself from the grotesque hate parade you once helped feed, if you truly understand the damage caused when powerful people manipulate audiences through fear, abstraction, paranoia, spectacle, and algorithmically amplified hatred, then the burden shifts entirely onto action.

Not vibes. Not “I saw some shit.” Not carefully edited Instagram reels designed to maximize suspense while the comments section explodes. Evidence. If you “saw some shit”, now is the time to show us everything. Because what you are now publicly describing would represent one of the most explosive insider allegations attached to modern American political life in years if substantiated.

And that is why the trans community owes you nothing upfront. No immediate redemption. What you are owed is scrutiny, and from your recent appearances, I think you understand that.

What you are owed is the same exhausting burden transgender people have carried for years in American public life: the expectation that your humanity, your credibility, your fear, your lived reality, and your truth must all survive hostile cross-examination before anyone agrees to take you seriously at all.

If you truly want redemption, the question is no longer whether you are sorry. The question is whether you are prepared to prove what you now publicly imply.

So, can you prove it?