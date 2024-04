Users on X are expressing outrage after being shown a promoted post calling for LGBTQ+ people to be put to death.

John White, a paid subscriber to the social media site, posted last week about the since-abolished laws in the United States and United Kingdom that imposed the death penalty on those who engage in same-sex sexual relations.

“England and the 13 colonies had civil death penalty on the table for gay sex among males, the most aggressive perpetrators and teachers of such rebellion," he wrote. "After 1789, homosexual acts were illegal in all 50 states until 1962...”

He then linked to a second post of his, which quoted a Bible verse calling for the execution of gay men. White wrote of the verse: “God’s law is just."

“'If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.’ (Lev 20:13)," the verse reads.

Many experts maintain that the Leviticus verse, originally penned in Hebrew, more accurately translates to a verse condemning pedophilia, stating: "Man shall not lie with young boys as he does with a woman."



It was not White's misrepresentation of the text that sparked outrage, but rather his incitement of violence against the queer community, which the website not only allowed but seemingly profited from. Users on X have since reported being shown White's statement as a promoted post, in which users pay the platform to show others their content.

X, formerly known as Twitter, states in its help center that users "can spend between $10 and $2,500 (or local equivalent)" to increase engagement. It is unclear how much White spent to promote the post, as neither he nor X were available for comment, according to Pink News, which first reported the story.

One user reacted strongly to being shown the post, expressing their outrage over "literally getting an ad calling for the execution of gay people."

"What the fuck is wrong with this app," they wrote.