Libs of TikTok Is Mad Elon Musk's 'Anti-Woke' AI Chatbot Isn't Transphobic Enough

AI Chatbot Grok by Elon Musk Twitter/X based on Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
Images: Shutterstock; Penguin Random House

Libs of TikTok and other far-right influencers aren't happy with the responses they are getting on Grok.

Cwnewser

In a recent development that aggravated the right on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a situation unfolded over the weekend involving Harvard Law School instructor Alejandra Caraballo; the controversial social media account Libs of TikTok, managed by Chaya Raichik; and Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s X Corp.

“Grok says Libs of TikTok incites bomb threats,” Caraballo posted on Friday, highlighting Grok’s analysis.

She pointed to the AI chatbot’s assertion about the account’s promotion of anti-LGBTQ+ hate and its alleged role in catalyzing real-world threats, including bomb threats.

Responding to this, Raichik engaged in a personal attack against Caraballo, a transgender woman, on Saturday.

First, she posted a screenshot from another account, misgendering Caraballo in her note.

“Grok correctly says Alejandr[a] Caraballo is a man. The reason he attacks me endlessly like accusing me of b*mb threats is because he’s jealous. I have the one thing he so desperately wants but will never achieve. I’m a woman,” Libs of TikTok account wrote.

Then, seemingly still upset, Raichik continued her attacks on Caraballo from her personal account.

“Alejandr[a] Caraballo is desperate to be a woman,” she wrote. “He will always be a male no matter what he does to his body. He will never be a woman.”

On Sunday, Caraballo posted screenshots of Raichik’s online meltdown with the comment, “She’s so triggered.”

People and institutions, including hospitals and schools that Libs of TikTok has featured, have received bomb threats after Raichik highlighted them to her followers.

Last year, after Riachik posted misinformation about gender-affirming care services at Boston Children’s Hospital, the facility received bomb threats.

This fall, after Libs of TikTok, which, experts say, engages in stochastic terrorism tactics, focused on several schools across the country, they received several bomb threats and had to be evacuated.

Raichik celebrated news coverage of the developments that followed her posts.

Other far-right extremist online influencers also melted down over Grok being “woke.”

Ian Miles Cheong, for example, urged a user to provide feedback to the chatbot in an attempt to get it not to say that “transwomen are real women,” a statement that the artificial intelligence answered in the affirmative.

Developed by xAI, Grok is described as having a “rebellious streak” and is designed to answer unconventional or controversial questions that are typically avoided by other AI systems — a direct response to Musk’s criticism of companies like OpenAI and Google, which he has accused of imposing overly cautious restrictions on their technology.

“All of the most annoying people on Twitter are having a breakdown since Elon Musk’s AI isn’t transphobic,” noted the Right Wing Cope account on X that monitors the far right.

“Watching them have a breakdown over a woke grok is hilarious,” Caraballo responded.

NewsTwitterMediaBusinessSocietyYahoo FeedTechnologyTransgenderPeople
mediatechnologytwitterx corp.elon musklibs of tiktokalejandra caraballochaya raichikfar-right extremists
