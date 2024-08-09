Scroll To Top
News

Florida man kills husband after 'very bad argument,' calls 911 on himself: police

Emergency vehicles Police car ambulance
Shutterstock Creative

George Bereska Jr. was arrested Tuesday evening after telling a 911 dispatcher that he shot his husband.

Florida police have detained a man after receiving a 911 call in which he confessed to shooting and killing his husband.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said that they arrested George Bereska Jr. Tuesday evening after emergency dispatchers received two calls around 9:41 p.m. The first was from 66-year-old Benjamin Renwick, Bereska's husband, during which operators could only hear "moaning and the sound of a single gunshot, followed by silence," officials told local outlet WPTV.

The second call came minutes later from Bereska, who told the dispatcher that he and his husband were in a "very bad argument" when he shot Renwick in the chest. When the dispatcher told him to perform aid, Bereska replied: "He's dead."

While there was no signs of a physical alteration at the home when police arrived, officers found three shell casings and a Taurus firearm on the dining room table. Law enforcement detained Bereska, who told them at the station that he had been in "a blackout since 6 p.m." and insisted he was intoxicated. Detectives said that Bereska showed no signs of intoxication, and had no injuries.

Bereska had a prior criminal conviction from when he lived in the state of Maryland, WPTV reports. He was indicted by a grand jury for the second-degree sexual assault of a twelve year-old boy in June and July of 1995, which Bereska pled down to a third-degree sexual offense.

Julie Aldrich, a friend of both Renwick and Bereska, told the outlet that she's been "in total shock" since learning of the incident. The news also impacted members of the American Legion, which the couple was very active in, with John Harvey describing Renwick as "just a really good guy."

"I thought George was, too,” he said.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, there is help available. TheNational Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233. Other resources can be foundhere.

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawYahoo FeedCrimeFlorida
intimate partner violencebenjamin renwickboynton beachboynton beach police departmentcriminal recorddomestic violencefloridageorge bereska jr.gun violencelaw enforcementnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio