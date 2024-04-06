Scroll To Top
News

Global Black Pride comes to Atlanta for 2024

Global Black Pride Atlanta host first USA event august 2024
Shutterstock

The city will sizzle this summer as the first U.S. city to host the global event.

Global Black Pride announced Atlanta will host its first-ever U.S. event later this year. The event will host events empowering the Black queer experience, as well as dance parties and musical events Atlanta Global Black Pride 2024 takes place August 27 to September 2.

“We are honored and excited to bring Global Black Pride to the United States for the first time, choosing Atlanta as our host city,” Micheal Ighodaro, President of Global Black Pride, said in a statement. “Known for its deep roots in civil rights history and a vibrant sense of community, Atlanta is the ideal location to celebrate our diversity, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equality and justice,”.

“Atlanta proudly stands as the LGBTQ capital of the south and a champion for human rights, not only in our region but on a global scale,” Malik Brown, the City’s Director of LGBTQ Affairs, said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the first-ever Global Black Pride gathering in the United States to the vibrant City of Atlanta.”

Atlanta Global Black Pride will host a series of workshops, conferences including examining human rights, lectures, and empowerment brunches. The event will also feature a booze cruise, dance parties, live main stage performances, and even Whipped University – An Erotica Dance and Theatric Experience.

Global Black Pride was founded in 2020 in response to the global pandemic and economic shutdown and as a means to connect and involve an isolated Black queer community.

Global Black Pride held its first in-person event last year in Toronto. Atlanta Global Black Pride 2024 represents the first time a U.S. city will host the event.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
atlantablack queer experiencegeorgiaglobal black pride
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio