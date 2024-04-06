Global Black Pride comes to Atlanta for 2024

Global Black Pride announced Atlanta will host its first-ever U.S. event later this year. The event will host events empowering the Black queer experience, as well as dance parties and musical events Atlanta Global Black Pride 2024 takes place August 27 to September 2.

“We are honored and excited to bring Global Black Pride to the United States for the first time, choosing Atlanta as our host city,” Micheal Ighodaro, President of Global Black Pride, said in a statement. “Known for its deep roots in civil rights history and a vibrant sense of community, Atlanta is the ideal location to celebrate our diversity, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equality and justice,”.

“Atlanta proudly stands as the LGBTQ capital of the south and a champion for human rights, not only in our region but on a global scale,” Malik Brown, the City’s Director of LGBTQ Affairs, said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the first-ever Global Black Pride gathering in the United States to the vibrant City of Atlanta.”

Atlanta Global Black Pride will host a series of workshops, conferences including examining human rights, lectures, and empowerment brunches. The event will also feature a booze cruise, dance parties, live main stage performances, and even Whipped University – An Erotica Dance and Theatric Experience.

Global Black Pride was founded in 2020 in response to the global pandemic and economic shutdown and as a means to connect and involve an isolated Black queer community.

Global Black Pride held its first in-person event last year in Toronto. Atlanta Global Black Pride 2024 represents the first time a U.S. city will host the event.