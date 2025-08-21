Scroll To Top
James Dobson, the homophobic leader of Focus on the Family, dead at 89

James Dobson Focus on the Family founder leading prayer day
Bill Clark/Roll Call/Getty Images

James Dobson (center), founder and chairman emeritus of Focus on the Family, at the conclusion of a National Day of Prayer event, 2009.

Dobson was notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ and helped catalyze the religious right movement.

James Dobson, the infamous anti-LGBTQ+ leader of Focus on the Family who pushed the Republican Party further to the right, died Wednesday. He was 89.

The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute announced Dobson’s death on its website.

The group did not say how he died.

Dobson created the Focus on the Family radio show in 1977, two years earlier than Jerry Falwell began the Moral Majority, the Washington Post notes. Both are seen to have given rise to the relationship between evangelical Christianity in the U.S. and conservative politics.

To pursue political aims, Dobson helped create the Family Research Council.

Dobson did not believe in marriage equality and, as the Post puts it, “denounced [marriage equality] as a peril to the structure of society.”

This is a developing story…

