San Francisco green-lights affordable housing for LGBTQ+ seniors

Nearly 200 affordable housing units for LGBTQ+ seniors are now under development in San Francisco.

The city has green-lit the construction of 187 studio and one-bedroom apartments at 1939 Market St. that will cater exclusively to low-income queer elders. The project recently received funding through the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program after years of collaboration between nonprofit groups Openhouse and Mercy Housing.

"As folks age, incomes become restricted, the cost of living rises and so the need for affordable housing becomes even greater," Dani Soto, deputy director of Openhouse, told ABC affiliate KGO.