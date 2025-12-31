Scroll To Top
News

Kellyanne Conway says Trump critics need a husband — including lesbian Rosie O'Donnell

Kellyanne Conway and Rosie O'Donnell
Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock; Lev Radin/Shutterstock

From left: Kellyanne Conway and Rosie O'Donnell

Conway, a former Trump aide who's now a cohost on The Five, blasted O'Donnell and other critics as suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome."

Former Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, now a cohost on Fox News Channel’s The Five, says those who hate Trump need someone to love them. “You need a hug or a husband or a hobby or a dog,” she said on the show’s Tuesday broadcast.

That apparently includes lesbian comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who has been married twice to women. In the episode, Conway and her colleagues lambasted O’Donnell for her anti-Trump statements, such as those in a recent TikTok video in which O’Donnell called for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment, among other things, provides for the removal of a president who cannot perform the duties of the office.

Kellyanne Conway: She moved to Ireland, but she never moved on | Fox News Video www.foxnews.com


“We gotta do it soon, before the November elections,” O’Donnell said. “Because you know he’s going to do anything he can to start a war and then declare no elections because of that war. He needs to be stopped.”

To Conway and her cohosts, that’s a sign of “Trump derangement syndrome,” an illogical hatred of the president. They claimed — falsely — that he has had a very successful first year in office in his second term.

O’Donnell “moved to Ireland but never moved on,” Conway said. She also blasted O’Donnell for terming Trump a “nameless blob of negative energy,” saying it was a case of “a slob calling someone a blob.”

Conway herself may need someone to love her. She is divorced from George Conway, a lawyer and former Republican who has become a sharp critic of Trump. Conway has filed paperwork to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Democratic primary in New York’s 12th Congressional District, although he hasn't made an official announcement. If he does, he'd be one of numerous candidates seeking to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Dem who is retiring.

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.

