Which gayborhoods are the most affordable? These are the top 10 — all under $300k

LGBTQ+ communities aren't all expensive
You don't need to live in California or New York to live in a queer community — and you don't need to spend an arm and a leg, either.
Go to any major metropolitan area in the United States and you're likely to find a "gayborhood:" an enclave of LGBTQ+ residents and businesses that group together for both safety and support. But just because they're in a city doesn't mean they're expensive, and just because they're cheap doesn't mean they're crummy.
While every state has queer people in both high- and low-income areas, in both cities and the countryside, most gayborhoods tend to form in cities. But some of the places they pop up may surprise you, especially those that have only recently begun to grow and develop.
Here are the 10 least expensive gayborhoods in the U.S., all with a median home price under $300,000, according to real estate website Redfin. These rankings are based on the median home price for each area as of November 2025, which is subject to change.
10. Ferndale
Ferndale alley decorated with rainbow string lights
The Ferndale neighborhood in Detroit, Michigan, has a median home price of $287,000, according to Redfin.
Ferndale has been home to a large queer community since the 1980s, and has hosted Motor City Pride — the state's largest Pride celebration — since 2001. It elected the first out gay mayor in the state in 2007, and is now home to the Affirmations LGBTQ+ community center.
9. The Grove
Neon sign marking entrance to the Grove LGBTQ+ neighborhood in St. Louis.
The Grove arts district in St. Louis, Missouri, has a median home price of $266,000.
The neighborhood is known for its thriving nightlife scene, which includes several LGBTQ+ bars. It is also home to various shops and restaurants, an active cycling community, and the first-in-the-nation Transgender Memorial Garden.
8. Uptown Minneapolis
Granada Theater, Uptown restaurants and businesses along Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.
Uptown Minneapolis in Minnesota has a median home price of $232,000.
Known for its vibrant artisans, Uptown is considered the cultural epicenter of Minneapolis, having been compared to the East Village in Manhattan. It is walkable and home to a number of famous restaurants and theaters, such as the Granada.
7. Loring Park
Pond with geese in Loring Park Minneapolis, Minnesota
Also in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Loring Park neighborhood in has a median home price of $225,000.
Loring Park hosts the annual Twin Cities Pride Festival — the largest Pride celebration in the state — and is the end location of the parade. It is also the home of the Minneapolis Convention Center, and the city's famous (and gorgeous) churches, the Basilica of St. Mary and St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral.
6. Midtown Harrisburg
The Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Midtown Harrisburg in Pennsylvania has a median home price of $215,000.
While most LGBTQ+ establishments are in the Capitol District of Harrisburg, Midtown is the area known for its large queer population. It is home to the largest academic bookstore between Chicago and New York, the Midtown Scholar Bookstore and Famous Reading Cafe, which contains thousands of used books.
5. Atlantic City
Historic stores along the broadwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Atlantic City, New Jersey, has a median home price of $215,000.
Atlantic City is the site of the annual drag queen pageant, the Miss'd America Pageant, which began as a fundraiser in 1994. It is also the host of several music festivals, including the TidalWave Music Festival, North to Shore Festival, Adjacent Music Festival, and Frantic City indie and punk festival.
4. Old Chinatown
Entrance gate to Old Chinatown in Portland, Oregon
The Old Chinatown neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, has a median home price of $200,000.
Contrary to the name, the Chinese community had largely moved out of the area by the 1980s. It's now considered the queer capital of the city, with a thriving LGBTQ+ community and countless gay bars and clubs.
3. Highland Square
Akron, Ohio skyline at dusk
The Highland Square neighborhood in Akron, Ohio, has a median home price of $183,000.
Highland Square is one of Ohio's fastest-growing areas, with newcomers attracted to its diverse community of artists. It's home to restaurants, cafes, bars, clothing stores, a movie theater, an indie record store, and the annual Art in the Square/Highland Square Porch Rockr festival, which features food, live music, and local art.
2. Ybor City
TECO Line Streetcar in Ybor Center, the Ybor City Historic District in Tampa, Florida.
The Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, Florida, has a median home price of $170,000.
Ybor City, one of the oldest sections of Tampa that has been designated as a National Historic Landmark District, was originally home to Cuban and Spanish immigrants in the 1880s. It still has a large Hispanic population today, hosting annual events like the Sant'Yago Knight Parade and Guavaween.
1. Hawley-Green Historic District
Syracuse, New York skyline at night
The least expensive gayborhood in the U.S. is the Hawley-Green Historic District in Syracuse, New York, which has a median home price of $145,000.
Hawley-Green is known for its restored Victorian homes, enchanting gardens, and kitschy pubs. It has a strong LGBTQ+ community, earning it the title of the most welcoming neighborhood in Syracuse.