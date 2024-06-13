Scroll To Top
News

Lia Thomas isn't allowed to compete in Olympic events or elite women's races 'for the time being'

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas reacts after winning 500 Freestyle prelims NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships 2022
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has lost her discrimination lawsuit against World Aquatics.

Lia Thomas will not be allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics or any elite women's race "for the time being" after losing her lawsuit against World Aquatics.

Thomas, the first out transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship, filed her lawsuit against the governing body for water sports in January. She asserted that the organization's 2022 policy, which restricts transgender women from participating in women’s swimming events, is discriminatory.

The World Aquatics policy states that transgender women cannot compete in elite events unless they establish with the organization "comfortable satisfaction that they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 (of puberty) or before age 12, whichever is later." The organization also said at the time that it would work to establish an "open competition" category in which transgender athletes would be permitted to compete.

Thomas filed the suit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled Wednesday that she is not eligible to compete "for the time being,” and can only participate in events that aren't at the elite level.

"The panel concludes that since the athlete is not entitled to participate in 'Elite Events' within the meaning of USA Swimming Policy, let alone to compete in a [World Aquatics] competition ... she is simply not entitled to engage with eligibility to compete in [World Aquatics] competitions," the three-member panel wrote.

The ruling comes just two days before the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, the tryouts determining which athletes will represent the United States and compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thomas has previously said that her dream is participate in the qualifiers, telling ABC in 2022, “It’s been a goal of mine to just swim at an Olympic trials for a very long time and I would love to see that through.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedOlympicsSportsTransgender
2024 olympicscourt of arbitration for sportdiscriminationelite levelelite raceselite women's raceslawsuitlia thomasnational collegiate athletic associationparis olympicstransgender athletestransgender womanu.s. olympic swimming trialsus olympic trialsworld aquaticsnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio