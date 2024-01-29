Scroll To Top
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas files lawsuit against World Aquatics

Transgender champion swimmer Lia Thomas
She’s challenging World Aquatics’ restrictive policies on transgender women’s participation in sports.

Former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who broke barriers as the first out transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship, has launched a legal challenge against World Aquatics, the body that regulates swimming competitions, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Thomas’s legal battle, which began confidentially in September 2023, seeks to overturn World Aquatics’ June 2022 policy, which restricts transgender women from participating in women’s swimming events unless they transitioned before age 12. The Telegraph was first to report on the case.

Thomas’s team asserts that the policy is discriminatory and contravenes the Olympic Charter, the World Aquatics Constitution, and various human rights laws, including the European Convention on Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

In her CAS submission, Thomas recognized the importance of fair competition and agreed that some regulation of transgender women in swimming is warranted, according to a CAS media statement. However, she contends that the challenged policy provisions are “invalid and unlawful,” arguing that they constitute unjustifiable discrimination.

Thomas’s NCAA career not only marked a personal triumph but also ignited what has become a right-wing movement against transgender women in sports. Her historic NCAA win and subsequent ambition to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics have placed her at the forefront of a contentious global debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

With no hearing date set yet, Thomas’s case continues to be a significant focal point in discussions surrounding transgender athletes’ rights.

World Aquatics has not yet publicly responded to Thomas’s legal challenge.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
