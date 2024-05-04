Scroll To Top
News

Megyn Kelly’s latest conspiracy theory about student furries at Utah Middle School debunked

Megyn Kelly outlandish claims middle school student furries


The far-right media personality spread the false claim that kids were dressing up and biting each other in schools, according to a fact-check.



Former Fox News and NBC television host Megyn Kelly recently claimed that students in Utah, identifying as “furries,” were permitted to engage in disruptive behaviors at Mount Nebo Middle School in Payson. According to Kelly, these students were involved in biting and scratching, which she reported on her SiriusXM podcast and reiterated in an April 18 Facebook post.

However, a comprehensive investigation by fact-checker PolitiFact has found these allegations to be unfounded. Nebo School District spokesperson Seth Sorensen explicitly refuted these claims.

“There have been absolutely no incidents of biting, licking, costumes, or animal behavior at Mt. Nebo Middle School.,” he said, according to PolitiFact. The district maintains strict anti-bullying policies and ensures a safe, respectful environment for all students.

On April 17, tensions escalated at Mount Nebo Middle School due to a disagreement over student attire and behavior. According to Sorenson, “Students were not treating each other respectfully, and things were occurring that they just did not feel were appropriate and conducive to education.” Salt Lake City radio station KSL reports. The unrest was triggered by a small group of students wearing headbands with animal ears, leading to incidents where other students threw food at them. The school responded by sending out a reminder of the district’s dress code, which prohibits any student appearance that could unduly draw attention or disrupt the educational environment. Despite the administration addressing these concerns by discussing the disruption caused by the headbands with the students, who subsequently ceased wearing them, the issue was blown out of proportion on social media.

The misinterpretation of the school’s message fueled widespread rumors and outrage, particularly among conservative circles on social media platforms like X, (formerly Twitter). Posts from figures such as Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and the state’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman, amplified by accounts like Libs of TikTok — which is known for its anti-LGBTQ+ extremism and significant following — mischaracterized the situation, suggesting that the school tolerated students who “behave like animals.”

These exaggerated claims led to a peaceful protest by a group of students and parents, advocating for respectful treatment and equal rights. This incident is reminiscent of similar false claims that circulated in 2023, suggesting that schools were providing litter boxes for students who identified as cats. Multiple media investigations thoroughly debunked these tales. Despite the lack of evidence, the rumors had real-world consequences, influencing legislation in North Dakota. Lawmakers there introduced a bill aimed at preventing schools from accommodating students who allegedly perceived themselves as non-human animals.

NewsFox NewsYahoo FeedMediaUtah
educationfox newsfurriesmediamegyn kellynbcpoynterutah

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
