Scroll To Top
News

Stonewall veteran Miss Major endorses Kamala Harris for president

LGBTQ Grand Marshal Miss Major 2024 NYC Pride March New York City parade
Gotham/Getty Images

The Stonewall veteran and activist announced that she is supporting Harris' campaign in light of her long pro-LGBTQ+ record.

Miss Major has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The Stonewall veteran and activist announced on her Instagram Sunday that she is supporting Harris' campaign in light of the candidate's long pro-LGBTQ+ record, including her current efforts under the Biden Administration and previous work as a prosecutor in California.

"Kamala Harris’ record clearly shows that she was instrumental in enhancing the availability of federal services for transgender people," the post states. "This was achieved by establishing pathways to retirement savings, streamlining the process for lodging employment discrimination complaints, removing obstacles to obtaining federal student aid, and modernizing the White House Office Visitor Entry System."

Miss Major has dedicated the last 50 years towards advocating for incarcerated transgender people, particularly trans women of color who are often housed in men's prisons, as she was. Miss Major has worked for multiple HIV and AIDS organizations, and was the first executive director of the Transgender Gender-Variant and Intersex Justice Project, a role she held until she retired in 2015.

The activist's post noted actions taken by Harris that have solidified her commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, including the Biden Administration's ban against workplace discrimination and legislation protecting marriage equality. The administration has also "enabled U.S. citizens like Miss Major and others to choose the gender marker 'X' on their passports, expanding access to accurate and affirming identification documents for transgender and non-binary Americans."

"Vice President Kamala Harris has been a strong advocate for TLGBQI+ equality for many years," the post continues. "She has shown her support by leading efforts against hate crimes in San Francisco and working to abolish the so-called gay and transgender ‘panic defense’ in California. Harris has consistently supported marriage equality and continues to advocate for the TLGBQI+ community as Vice President."

"A Harris Administration would uphold and expand the protections for transgender Americans established by the Biden Administration," the statement concludes. "Her leadership promises to fortify and enhance the efforts to address and meet the needs of transgender people, ensuring continued progress in our nation’s history of civil and trans rights."

From Your Site Articles
NewsPeopleStonewallElectionYahoo FeedKamala HarrisTransgenderHistory
biden administrationrespect for marriage actincarcerated peopleincarcerationjoe bidenkamala harrismarriage equalitymiss majorpanic defensepresidential electionstonewalltransgender health caretransgender rightsworkplace discriminationnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio