Stonewall veteran Miss Major endorses Kamala Harris for president

Miss Major has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.
The Stonewall veteran and activist announced on her Instagram Sunday that she is supporting Harris' campaign in light of the candidate's long pro-LGBTQ+ record, including her current efforts under the Biden Administration and previous work as a prosecutor in California.
"Kamala Harris’ record clearly shows that she was instrumental in enhancing the availability of federal services for transgender people," the post states. "This was achieved by establishing pathways to retirement savings, streamlining the process for lodging employment discrimination complaints, removing obstacles to obtaining federal student aid, and modernizing the White House Office Visitor Entry System."
Miss Major has dedicated the last 50 years towards advocating for incarcerated transgender people, particularly trans women of color who are often housed in men's prisons, as she was. Miss Major has worked for multiple HIV and AIDS organizations, and was the first executive director of the Transgender Gender-Variant and Intersex Justice Project, a role she held until she retired in 2015.
The activist's post noted actions taken by Harris that have solidified her commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, including the Biden Administration's ban against workplace discrimination and legislation protecting marriage equality. The administration has also "enabled U.S. citizens like Miss Major and others to choose the gender marker 'X' on their passports, expanding access to accurate and affirming identification documents for transgender and non-binary Americans."
"Vice President Kamala Harris has been a strong advocate for TLGBQI+ equality for many years," the post continues. "She has shown her support by leading efforts against hate crimes in San Francisco and working to abolish the so-called gay and transgender ‘panic defense’ in California. Harris has consistently supported marriage equality and continues to advocate for the TLGBQI+ community as Vice President."
"A Harris Administration would uphold and expand the protections for transgender Americans established by the Biden Administration," the statement concludes. "Her leadership promises to fortify and enhance the efforts to address and meet the needs of transgender people, ensuring continued progress in our nation’s history of civil and trans rights."