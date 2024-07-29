Stonewall veteran Miss Major endorses Kamala Harris for president

Miss Major has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.



The Stonewall veteran and activist announced on her Instagram Sunday that she is supporting Harris' campaign in light of the candidate's long pro-LGBTQ+ record, including her current efforts under the Biden Administration and previous work as a prosecutor in California.



"Kamala Harris’ record clearly shows that she was instrumental in enhancing the availability of federal services for transgender people," the post states. "This was achieved by establishing pathways to retirement savings, streamlining the process for lodging employment discrimination complaints, removing obstacles to obtaining federal student aid, and modernizing the White House Office Visitor Entry System."

