Scroll To Top
News

Moms for Liberty chapter chair takes off clothing at school board meeting

Moms For Liberty Chapter Chairperson Takes Off Clothing At Davis School Board Meeting via Erin in the Morning
Footage stills, Davis School Board via Erin in the Morning

Moms for Liberty chapter chair Beth Bourne taking off her clothes at school board meeting.

Beth Bourne, who has in the past come under fire for over-the-top anti-LGBTQ+ stunts, removed her pants and top at a Davis school board meeting.

@ErinInTheMorn
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Moms for Liberty has made a name for itself by storming local school board meetings to rail against LGBTQ+-inclusive policies, often with fiery—and sometimes bizarre—performances. But on September 18, the spectacle hit a new low. At a Davis School Board meeting, Beth Bourne, president of the Yolo County Moms for Liberty chapter in California, launched into a tirade against transgender students in locker rooms and bathrooms before abruptly stripping off her top and pants. The stunt left board members stunned, forced the meeting into recess, and underscored just how unhinged the movement’s tactics have become.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

“Hi, good evening, I’m a parent in the Davis Unified School District and I’m here today to talk to you about the policies you have in the locker rooms for students,” Bourne began. “Right now we require our students to undress for PE class, and I’m just going to give you an idea of what that looks like while I address.” As she spoke, she stripped off her top.

She continued: “So right now, this school district is saying that depending on a child’s transgender identity, they could pick which bathroom they want. Right now we have children self-identifying into different bathrooms…” At that point she began removing her pants, prompting groans and visible discomfort from board members and attendees. “No, you cannot. We’re going to recess,” one member interjected, as Bourne shouted about her First Amendment rights.

This was hardly Bourne’s first brush with notoriety for outlandish, anti-LGBTQ+ theatrics. Last year she went viral after berating drag queens in a hotel lobby in Hawaii, demanding a refund for the mere act of encountering them. The clip drew a petition to oust her from her staff position at UC Davis. The university held off, but she eventually lost the job anyway—thanks to Trump’s education cuts, which she publicly cheered even as she admitted they cost her own livelihood.

Bourne’s crusade against LGBTQ+ rights has also been deeply personal—and cruel. Her own child came out to her as nonbinary, a revelation that, according to them, only hardened her extremism. “I was ready to come out to everybody because I had been holding it in for a really long time,” the now-adult child told the Sacramento Bee. “From my coming out to my moving out, her views that she expressed to me started to get more aggressive and more extreme.”

Despite Bourne’s circus-like theatrics, Moms for Liberty’s influence is no joke. In Florida—the group’s launchpad—Governor Ron DeSantis has embraced their agenda wholesale, codifying everything from “Don’t Say Gay”-style legislation to mandates that force transgender teachers to misgender themselves in their own classrooms. One trans woman teacher was compelled to stand before her students and introduce herself as “Mr.”—a state-sanctioned humiliation. Yet outside of Florida, especially in blue states, their policies have failed to gain traction. That failure may explain why activists like Beth Bourne resort to ever more extreme stunts: in places where their agenda doesn’t stick, spectacle becomes the only weapon left.

This article originally appeared on Erin in the Morning.

News
californiaeducationmoms for libertyschool board meetings
@ErinInTheMorn
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Latest Stories

Erin Reed

Erin Reed (she/her) is a transgender journalist based in Washington, D.C.. She tracks LGBTQ+ legislation around the United States for her subscription newsletter, ErinInTheMorning.com. Her work has been cited by the AP, Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and many more major media outlets. You can follow her on twitter and tiktok @ErinInTheMorn.
Erin Reed (she/her) is a transgender journalist based in Washington, D.C.. She tracks LGBTQ+ legislation around the United States for her subscription newsletter, ErinInTheMorning.com. Her work has been cited by the AP, Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and many more major media outlets. You can follow her on twitter and tiktok @ErinInTheMorn.
Read Full Bio