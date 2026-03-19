Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

NASCAR indefinitely suspends driver who mocked IndyCar racer’s ‘gay voice’

Daniel Dye, who has apologized, must complete sensitivity training before returning to competition.

nascar driver daniel dye and indycar driver david malukas

Daniel Dye (L) made fun of fellow driver, David Malukas, for what he called a "gay voice" while on a livestreamed show.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images & Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Dye after he mocked another driver with a homophobic remark during a livestream, triggering swift disciplinary action from both his team and the sanctioning body.

The sanctioning body announced the suspension on Tuesday, saying Dye violated a rule prohibiting members from making public statements that “criticize, ridicule, or otherwise disparage” someone based on characteristics, including sexual orientation.

The move happened after Dye, in a livestream on social media, insinuated an IndyCar driver in Florida had a “gay” voice before mocking it online.

As soon as I start doing a David Malukas gay voice, I hit a gold (card, in the pack). So let’s keep it going - Daniel Dye

The racing authority took action after Kaulig Racing suspended Dye from the team.

Related: Gay Race Car Driver Zach Herrin Makes NASCAR Debut

Related: NASCAR Partners With LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for Diversity Training

Dye made the remarks during a trading-card-unpacking stream on the Whatnot platform. There, he insulted driver David Malukas after meeting him in Florida, according to The Athletic. He then imitated Malukas, mocking the pitch of Malukas's voice.

“As soon as I start doing a David Malukas gay voice, I hit a gold (card, in the pack). So let’s keep it going,” he said.

Dye races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, while Malukas finished second in the Indianapolis 500 last year. Dye currently sits at No. 13 in the Truck Series standings.

After the remarks drew attention, Dye issued a public apology to Malukas.

“I didn’t think enough before I spoke, and I in no way meant any harm,” the 22-year-old said as part of a lengthy statement. “I know that intention does not erase impact, and I need to do better.”

He also wrote, “I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I’m sorry to anyone who was offended."

Dye added, “I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard.”

Research suggests those kinds of remarks are not just casual insults, but reflect deeper patterns of bias tied to how people perceive voices. A 2017 study in Archives of Sexual Behavior found that listeners routinely make assumptions about a person’s identity and character based on whether their voice sounds “gay” or “straight,” even when no information about sexual orientation is provided.

Related: NASCAR Crewman Fired Over Antigay Tweet

Related: NASCAR Racer Zach Herrin Wears His Gay Identity Proudly

The study found that those perceptions can carry real consequences. Participants were more likely to assign stereotypically feminine traits to men with “gay-sounding” voices and were less likely to see them as suitable for leadership roles or to want to interact with them socially, highlighting how something as subtle as vocal tone can trigger stereotyping and discrimination.

NASCAR said Dye must undergo sensitivity training before he will be allowed to return to any sanctioned competition. The controversy comes amid a broader pattern of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric surfacing across sports from current and former athletes.

This week, former NHL player Ron Duguay drew backlash after blaming the New York Rangers’ loss on “bad mojo” tied to the team’s Pride Night, suggesting a pregame celebration featuring a rainbow flag contributed to the defeat. He later deleted the post in response to criticism but did not apologize, instead continuing to amplify coverage of the controversy online, according to Outsports.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

LGBTQ+ celebs clap back at Nicki Minaj: 'If ICE is picking up people, they should get her!'
Culture

LGBTQ+ celebs clap back at Nicki Minaj: 'If ICE is picking up people, they should get her!'

Outspoken stars are calling out Minaj's political stance and alignment with President Trump.

activists assembled at the us capitol with signs including fair elections for all and let the people vote
National

Senators must reject Trump’s expanding anti-trans agenda in SAVE America Act, advocates warn

“Under the guise of addressing a non-existent voter fraud problem, this bill would create onerous restrictions,” a coalition of civil rights groups wrote.

brooklyn entrance of department of justice federal bureau of prisons
Opinion

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is running a conversion therapy program. We must not let it stand

Opinion: The Trump administration is imposing unnecessary cruelty on incarcerated transgender people who have nowhere to go, writes NCLR legal director Shannon Minter.

​Democratic politician Evan Low
Politics

LGBTQ+ Task Force’s Evan Low: What’s at stake this midterms

The out Democrat says the 2026 elections will test whether LGBTQ+ political power can withstand the backlash.

More For You

Kevin Spacey settles with 3 alleged sexual assault victims ahead of civil trial in London

Man in tuxedo and glasses sits at a candle-lit table, with a woman in sequined dress nearby.

Kevin Spacey at the Cinema for Peace & Democracy gala in Berlin in February 2026.

Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images
Actor Kevin Spacey will avoid another headline-grabbing trial in London by settling out of court with three men who have accused him of sexual assault, according to a court order released this week. The news of the settlement comes after Spacey was cleared of nine charges, including sexual assault, during a 2023 criminal trial in the British capital. Keep Reading →

Families sue Southern California hospital system for withholding care from transgender youth

rady children's hospital entrance

Rady Children's hospital in San Diego announced that it would stop providing gender-affirming care for minors after the Trump administration threatened hospitals with funding cuts.

Rady Childrens/YouTube
A group of California families is suing one of the nation’s largest pediatric hospital systems, arguing that its abrupt decision to halt legal gender-affirming care for transgender youth based on Trump administration pressure was not just disruptive, but unlawful. Keep Reading →

I was a homeless trans teen. Telling my story saved me

Nia Desiré Clark

Nia Desiré Clark was a homeless transgender teen in Boston when she told her story and changed her life.

Nia Desiré Clark/Human Rights Campaign
One night in June 2001, my friend Jeffrey invited me to speak on stage at a poetry slam. I was 18 years old and had just graduated from high school the week before. Jeffrey thought it would be a good way for me to tell others my story in a safe environment. As we walked to the slam, I could feel my stomach churning from nervousness. “Ah, we’re here,” he said. Keep Reading →

Demolition underway at Pulse nightclub, site of one of the deadliest U.S. mass shootings

pulse nightclub scene one year after the shooting

People visit the memorial to the victims of the mass shooting set up around the Pulse gay nightclub one day before the one-year anniversary of the shooting on June 11, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. Omar Mateen killed 49 people at the club a little after 2 a.m. on June 12, 2016.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Demolition crews began tearing down the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, as a survivor of the 2016 mass shooting stood nearby and streamed the moment in real time. Keep Reading →

Congressional Republicans advance federal ‘don’t say trans’ school bill

us house speaker mike johnson next to a house of representatives lectern while looking at a folder

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) looks at his folder during a news conference after the House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 17, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A House committee on Tuesday advanced legislation that would embed restrictions on transgender-related topics into federal education law, intensifying a national fight over what schools can teach and what students are allowed to see of themselves. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved