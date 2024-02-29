Scroll To Top
Oklahoma superintendent’s ties to anti-trans influencer spark outrage in wake of Nex Benedict’s death

Ron Causby aka The Real Ron Ron Oklahoma Ryan Walters murdered transgender nonbinary teen Nex Benedict
facebook @causbycrew @RyanWalters4OK; KJRH via CNN

Ryan Walters faces intense scrutiny for his association with controversial figures and policies following the tragic death of the LGBTQ+ student, including connections to an influencer who told his daughters to attack trans students in bathrooms.

Cwnewser

In the aftermath of the tragic death of Nex Benedict, a transgender student of Indigenous heritage who was bullied at Owasso High School in Oklahoma, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters, is under intense scrutiny for his campaign affiliations and the state’s increasing hostility towards LGBTQ+ people. Adding to the controversy is Walters’ connection to Ron “The Real Ron Ron” Causby, an influencer known for his extreme views, including a video where he incited violence against transgender students, urging his daughters to “kick the shit” out of them if encountered in the bathroom.

This association has sparked outrage, particularly in light of the circumstances surrounding Benedict’s death a day after a fight in a school bathroom. Causby, who has been actively vocal on conservative issues through his social media presence and the “Loud Mouths” podcast, was barred from serving as a substitute teacher or bus driver by the Owasso Public Schools due to his incendiary comments.

According to Media Matters, Walters did not hesitate to align with the influencer despite Causby’s problematic stance during his campaign. The two were reported to have participated in a 2022 fundraising event at Causby’s residence, an event promoted with a nod to the platform Causby used to disseminate his harmful rhetoric.

This revelation has fueled the fire for critics who argue that Walters’ engagement with figures like Causby contributed to an unsafe and unwelcoming environment for students like Benedict. Nex Benedict’s death on February 8, following an assault by three girls in a school restroom, has highlighted the urgent need for a more inclusive and protective approach within Oklahoma’s educational system.

The atmosphere of tension and urgency was palpable during a public meeting held by the Oklahoma Department of Education. In a scene charged with emotion, Sean Cummings, an Oklahoma City business owner and local politician, vocally blamed Walters for the hostile environment that contributed to Benedict’s death. Cummings’ condemnation of Walters and his policies was poignant, laying bare the deep divisions and the urgent call for change within the community.

Cummings accused Walters of fostering “a climate of hate and bigotry,” a sentiment echoed in an open letter signed by more than 350 LGBTQ+ organizations, activists, and celebrities. This letter demands Walters’ removal and an investigation into the Department of Education’s policies, highlighting a systemic failure to protect LGBTQ+ students from harassment and bullying.

The response to Benedict’s death has also seen a surge in young people seeking mental health support, underscoring the profound impact of the tragedy on the community. Organizations like the Rainbow Youth Project have reported a significant increase in crisis contacts, signaling a broader mental health crisis among LGBTQ+ youth in the aftermath of the incident.

In addition to his controversial connections within Oklahoma, Walters has further aligned himself with divisive figures on the national stage, notably Chaya Raichik, the creator behind the widely criticized Libs of TikTok account. This relationship has drawn significant attention, as Raichik’s platform is known for targeting and harassing LGBTQ+ individuals and educators under the guise of combating “woke” culture. Walters’ decision to appoint Raichik to a state board advising on library materials has endorsed her methods and views, further exacerbating the concerns of those who fear that such affiliations contribute to a culture of intolerance and discrimination within Oklahoma’s schools. This move has cemented Walters’ stance and underscored the connections between state educational policies and the broader, often toxic, discourse surrounding LGBTQ+ rights on social media platforms.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
