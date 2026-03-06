Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gay professional gamer detained by ICE fears deportation to Cameroon, where homosexuality is illegal

Ludovic Mbock’s Maryland family is worried that he will be sent to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

ice agent arresting a man

A man is detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents.

John Moore/Getty Images

A Maryland man detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during what his family believed would be a routine compliance appointment now faces possible deportation to Cameroon, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalized, and LGBTQ+ people face widespread persecution.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Ludovic Mbock, 38, an out gay professional gamer who has lived in the United States since arriving as a teenager, was taken into custody during an ICE check-in in Baltimore roughly two weeks ago, according to Washington, D.C., news radio station WTOP.

Mbock’s attorney, Edward Neufville, told the station that his client has since been transferred through multiple detention facilities, including in Louisiana and Georgia.

Related: Trump admin is trying to deport LGBTQ+ asylum-seekers to countries where they'd be killed, lawyers say

Related: Gay man says ICE is keeping his husband jailed even though they’ve agreed to leave the U.S.

“He’s an openly gay person,” Neufville told WTOP. “He won’t be able to survive in Cameroon.”

Mbock’s family now fears immigration authorities could deport him to the Central African country, where LGBTQ+ people have been subjected to arrests, violence, and harassment.

The case arrives amid growing scrutiny of Trump administration immigration enforcement policies that advocates say place LGBTQ+ migrants at particular risk when deportation could send them to countries hostile to their identities.

Recent reporting by The Advocate and the Associated Press has documented how migrants, including LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, have been deported not only to their home countries but also to third countries, a controversial practice that can place them in unfamiliar and dangerous environments. In one case reported by the AP, a lesbian asylum seeker from Morocco who fled family violence was deported to Cameroon despite a court order barring her return to Morocco because of the danger she faced there.

Related: Trump administration is potentially sending two gay men to their death by preparing to deport them to Iran

Related: Cameroon president's daughter comes out, reveals relationship with Brazilian model

Attorneys say that new legal tactics and transfer agreements could allow the government to sidestep asylum rulings by proposing deportations to countries such as Uganda, where LGBTQ+ people face severe criminal penalties. Those cases, advocates say, highlight how immigration enforcement policies can collide with the core principle of asylum law: protecting people fleeing persecution based on characteristics such as sexual orientation or gender identity. Attorneys told the AP that such third-country deportations have been enabled by agreements allowing migrants to be transferred to nations with which they have no meaningful ties.

Advocates say the policies can create life-or-death consequences for LGBTQ+ migrants.

Earlier this year, The Advocate reported on two gay Iranian men who fled their country after being arrested by morality police for alleged “homosexual conduct,” charges that can carry punishments ranging from flogging to death. Their attorney warned that deporting them back to Iran could amount to sending them to their deaths.

“They are textbook asylum cases,” attorney Rebekah Wolf told The Advocate, describing people fleeing countries where sexual orientation is criminalized and punishable by torture or execution. In Iran, homosexuality can carry some of the harshest penalties in the world, including imprisonment, torture, and death, according to human rights groups.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

​Kristi Noem
Opinion

Kristi Noem is a cautionary tale for white gay Republicans

Opinion: Proximity to (and even building) misogynistic machinery will not protect you, writes contributor Josh Ackley.

florida state capitol
States

Anti-DEI bill threatening Florida Pride events gains momentum in GOP legislature

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for a bill that bans local government diversity initiatives,

Black-and-white photo of Arne Hauptmann and Reed Peggram standing together
History is Queer

The incredible story of a gay interracial love affair in the midst of WWII

When Reed Peggram met Arne Hauptmann in Paris in 1939, neither could have imagined their love would carry them through imprisonment, escape, and survival behind enemy lines in wartime Italy.

donald trump with cameras taking photos of him
National

Republicans rage after Trump appears to soften stance on trans care

On Truth Social, the president appeared to leave the door open to kids getting gender-affirming care with "express written approval of the parents."

More For You

Former Out and Advocate editor-in-chief takes the helm at LGBTQ+ youth arts organization

david artavia

David Artavia has been named the Future Perfect Project's new executive director.

Luke Fontana
At a time when LGBTQ+ organizations are being forced to reckon with both political hostility and long-term sustainability, The Future Perfect Project has bet on journalism. The national arts initiative announced Wednesday that David Artavia, a veteran reporter with experience writing for Out and The Advocate, and one of the more recognizable and highly respected names in LGBTQ+ media over the past decade, will serve as its new executive director. Keep Reading →

After 40 years living with HIV, this military veteran sees history repeating

reggie dunbar II selfie on top of us military members saluting with their backs turned to the camera

Reggie Dunbar II advocates for military troops and veterans living with HIV.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Reggie Dunbar II
Reggie Dunbar II’s doctor was more concerned than he was when his HIV diagnosis came back. Keep Reading →

Transgender Chicago man hospitalized after saving baby from drowning in Lake Michigan

lio cundiff wearing a hat and a colorful sweatshirt

Lio Cundiff jumped into icy waters of Lake Michigan to save a baby.

GoFundMe
Update: Heroic Chicago trans comedian recalls saving infant from ice-cold Lake Michigan: ‘I guess I’m going in’ Keep Reading →

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer while homeless. A simple screening likely saved his life

a person having a blood test done

Prostate cancer can be diagnosed through a simple blood test.

Shuttershock Creative
The decision to get screened on a whim is likely why Marcus Ford is still here. Keep Reading →

Hot figure skating camera operator becomes the accidental star of the Olympics

Jordan Cowan

Jordan Cowan

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images FOR YouTube Creator Collective; Jared C. Tilton/2026 Getty Images
Much like Ginger Rogers, who famously danced as well as Fred Astaire, only backwards and in heels, Olympic camera operator Jordan Cowan figure skates backwards and in a suit. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved