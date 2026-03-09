Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

If this gay paratrooper could speak directly to Pete Hegseth, this is what he’d say

“People have chosen to stay in the military because they see people like me,” First Lieutenant Brian Femminella told The Advocate.

Brian Femminella with his dog near a creek

Brian Femminella with his 1-year-old husky, Toshi.

courtesy Brian Femminella

The first thing you notice about First Lieutenant Brian Femminella is that he looks exactly like the kind of soldier the Army has long celebrated. Square jaw. Close-cropped hair. Solid, muscular physique. The posture of someone accustomed to carrying weight over long distances and standing motionless during inspection. In photographs from the 82nd Airborne Division, the patch sits cleanly on his shoulder, and the silver wings on his chest mark him as a paratrooper, someone who has stepped out of military aircraft into open sky.

Femminella is also gay.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

In another era, Femminella’s sexuality alone might have ended his career. But Femminella, 26, an Army intelligence officer who has been in uniform since 2017 and previously led soldiers in the 82nd Airborne Division, came of age after the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” during a period when many believed the question of whether LGBTQ+ Americans could serve had been settled.

Brian Femminella Brian FemminellaBrian Femminella

Related: D.C. federal judge signals urgency as trans service members push for Trump military ban trial

Related: Skeptical judges grill Trump government lawyers on logic of ‘meaningless process’ in trans military ban

Related: Why is the Army recommending training for this transgender officer that the Pentagon plans to oust?

Today, he is stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, renamed to Fort Liberty from 2023 to 2025, before President Donald Trump brought back the names of Confederate figures after whom the posts had been named, one of the largest military installations in the world.

Brian Femminella Brian Femminella with 1-year-old Toshi, his husky.Brian Femminella

The sprawling base, home to more than 52,000 service members, serves as headquarters for the Army’s airborne forces and functions as a city unto itself within the military. There, Femminella shares his life with a young husky named Toshi, a one-year-old whirlwind of energy whose occasional interruptions during interviews are a reminder that even airborne officers return home to ordinary lives.

Now, he is less certain about the future he once assumed he would have there.

Across Washington, the U.S. military has become a front line in a widening cultural fight led inside the Pentagon by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host who has made dismantling what he calls “woke ideology” a defining goal of his tenure.

Brian Femminella Brian Femminella preparing for paratrooper training.Brian Femminella

Hegseth has vowed to purge diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from the armed forces and has repeatedly argued that the military’s long-standing phrase “our diversity is our strength” reflects a misguided political agenda rather than battlefield readiness. In a Virginia speech last October, delivered to all U.S. armed forces leaders at Quantico and later ordered shown across the entire military, he denounced diversity programs and promised a return to what he called a singular focus on warfighting.

For many LGBTQ+ service members, the message landed as a warning.

For Femminella, the rhetoric feels oddly disconnected from the life he actually knows in uniform.

“I think a lot of times people think that queer people and LGBTQ+ service members serve in opposition to the institution,” he said. “But we serve in devotion to it.” It is the sentence he says he would most want to deliver directly to Hegseth, if the defense secretary ever sat across from him.

“Sir,” Femminella said, imagining the moment, “we don’t serve in opposition to you. We serve the institution that you lead, and we do it with devotion, pride, and humility.”

Related: Pete Hegseth is trying to force this transgender soldier out of the military. He won't leave voluntarily

Related: Meet the transgender Army lieutenant who is challenging Donald Trump's military ban

What troubles him most, he said, is watching what has happened to transgender service members, people he considers friends and colleagues, as policies and political rhetoric have shifted. “We’ve seen a lot of our trans friends and our other friends just completely get their service eviscerated,” he said, describing the wave of restrictions and uncertainty that has followed Trump’s second ban on trans people’s military service ordered shortly after he took office in January 2025.

Brian Femminella Brian Femminella with loved ones as he trains for his military career.Brian Femminella

For Femminella, the issue is not ideological but personal: many of the troops affected are people he has trained with, deployed alongside, or watched build careers in the same units. They joined, he said, for the same reason he did, to serve the country and the institution of the military itself.

A soldier who stayed visible

Femminella’s experience does not resemble the caricature sometimes invoked in political debates about diversity in the military.

He nearly maxed the Army’s physical fitness test, missing a perfect score by just 20 points, he said. He attended the University of Southern California and later pursued graduate studies at the London School of Economics. He commanded soldiers early in his career and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his work.

Brian Femminella Brian Femminella speaks at a Human Rights Campaign event.Courtesy Brian Femminella

He is expected to be promoted to captain this year. Yet the quality that makes him unusual inside today’s military is not his résumé.

It is that he has chosen to remain visible.

Femminella serves on the Human Rights Campaign’s Board of Governors and frequently speaks publicly about LGBTQ+ service members. He has written a children’s book about queer identity and maintains social media accounts where younger troops sometimes reach out privately for advice.

Related: Attorneys urge appeals court to see Trump’s trans military ban is rooted in bigotry, not national security

Related: Democrats push for commission investigating anti-LGBTQ+ military policies

Visibility, he knows, carries risk.

“Yes, I’m nervous. Yes, I get anxiety,” he said. “My family worries all the time.” But silence, he believes, carries a cost of its own. “The number of people I used to know who were openly queer senior leaders in the military,” he said. “They’re not on social media anymore. They’re terrified.”

Merit as armor

For many LGBTQ+ troops, Femminella said, there is an unwritten rule: be exceptional.

“If you are not the best, then they’re going to say it’s because you’re gay,” he said. “But if you are the best, it’s because of your merit.” That pressure can produce a particular kind of soldier.

Brian Femminella Brian FemminellaBrian Femminella

“I haven’t really met a gay soldier who’s not motivated,” he said. But he does not want to be known primarily as a gay officer. “I want people to know that I was held for my service and my merit,” he said. But representation matters in quieter ways.

During his time in command, he said junior troops occasionally approached him to say that seeing an out leader had changed how they imagined their own futures in the military. “People have reenlisted because of that,” he said. “People have chosen to stay in the military because they see people like me.”

Femminella’s career has also taken him beyond the United States. Earlier in his service, he worked at NATO headquarters in Europe, where he was involved in counterintelligence and multinational coordination among allied militaries. The experience, he said, gave him a broader perspective on how American military policy reverberates beyond U.S. borders.

Brian Femminella salutes a group of soldiers Lt. Brian Femminella salutes a group of soldiersBrian Femminella

Working alongside officers from allied countries, he saw both the tensions and the solidarity that shape the alliance. European partners, he said, closely watch the political debates unfolding in Washington, including those around LGBTQ+ service members. For Femminella, the experience reinforced how the American armed forces function not just as a national institution but as a cornerstone of a broader democratic alliance.

The bracelet on his wrist

At one point in the conversation, Femminella glanced down at his wrist.

There, beneath the cuff of his sleeve, contrasted by several tattoos, sat a narrow metal bracelet. Like many service members, he wears it in memory of someone who never made it home. He got choked up when asked about what it represents.

Related: Pete Hegseth flip-flops on women & LGBTQ+ service members amid bruising confirmation battle

Related: 7 romantic gay military movies to watch after 'Boots' & where to stream them

Femminella’s bracelet commemorates a friend he knew during his time as an ROTC cadet at the University of Southern California, someone whose example reminded him that authenticity and service need not be in conflict, Femminella explained.

The bracelet is a small object, a strip of engraved metal no wider than a finger.

But in military culture, it carries weight. It is not jewelry. It is a promise that the person whose name is engraved there will not be forgotten.

What he would tell the defense secretary

If Femminella could sit across from Hegseth, the man who has turned the Pentagon into a front line in America’s culture wars, he says he would not argue politics. He would ask the secretary to look at the evidence showing that LGBTQ+ troops work just as hard as their straight and cisgender siblings in arms.

Brian Femminella Brian FemminellaBrian Femminella

“Please look at the service records of all of us who are LGBTQ in the military,” he said. “If there are instances where we violated the rules of the military, we should not serve.”

But he suspects that is not what those records show. Many LGBTQ+ service members, he said, came to the military after growing up in places where they were already outsiders, in families, schools, or communities that rejected them. “My high school has a wall for veterans and active service members,” he said. “And I’m not on it to this day.” That experience often produces determination. “We’ve been ostracized before,” he said. “We’ve been alienated before.”

Which is why, when critics claim LGBTQ+ troops weaken the military, Femminella hears something closer to a misunderstanding. “We’re going to work in the same uniform as you,” he said. “With the same American flag patch on as you.”

And if the defense secretary were listening, the message he would deliver is simple. “Put me in, sir,” he said.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Don Lemon attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
News

Don Lemon wants queer people to stand up to bullies: ‘Punch them in the nose’

The notable journalist isn't backing down to the current administration.

​Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov wearing hockey uniforms in Heated Rivalry.
News

'Heated Rivalry's meteoric rise blamed for anti-LGBTQ+ bullying on high school hockey teams

A civil rights group claims that backlash to the show's popularity has caused an uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ hate from fellow players and coaches.

riley gaines speaks at scotus
National

Virginia Republican names bill for swimmer whose fifth-place tie with trans athlete launched lucrative career

Rep. John McGuire’s proposed Riley Gaines Act would allow athletes to sue colleges that permit transgender women to compete in women’s sports.

new hampshire state house
States

New Hampshire House advances transgender bathroom bill, breaking with New England

The Republican-led legislation places the state increasingly out of step with the rest of New England on trans rights.

More For You

Former Out and Advocate editor-in-chief takes the helm at LGBTQ+ youth arts organization

david artavia

David Artavia has been named the Future Perfect Project's new executive director.

Luke Fontana
At a time when LGBTQ+ organizations are being forced to reckon with both political hostility and long-term sustainability, The Future Perfect Project has bet on journalism. The national arts initiative announced Wednesday that David Artavia, a veteran reporter with experience writing for Out and The Advocate, and one of the more recognizable and highly respected names in LGBTQ+ media over the past decade, will serve as its new executive director. Keep Reading →

After 40 years living with HIV, this military veteran sees history repeating

reggie dunbar II selfie on top of us military members saluting with their backs turned to the camera

Reggie Dunbar II advocates for military troops and veterans living with HIV.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Reggie Dunbar II
Reggie Dunbar II’s doctor was more concerned than he was when his HIV diagnosis came back. Keep Reading →

Transgender Chicago man hospitalized after saving baby from drowning in Lake Michigan

lio cundiff wearing a hat and a colorful sweatshirt

Lio Cundiff jumped into icy waters of Lake Michigan to save a baby.

GoFundMe
Update: Heroic Chicago trans comedian recalls saving infant from ice-cold Lake Michigan: ‘I guess I’m going in’ Keep Reading →

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer while homeless. A simple screening likely saved his life

a person having a blood test done

Prostate cancer can be diagnosed through a simple blood test.

Shuttershock Creative
The decision to get screened on a whim is likely why Marcus Ford is still here. Keep Reading →

Hot figure skating camera operator becomes the accidental star of the Olympics

Jordan Cowan

Jordan Cowan

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images FOR YouTube Creator Collective; Jared C. Tilton/2026 Getty Images
Much like Ginger Rogers, who famously danced as well as Fred Astaire, only backwards and in heels, Olympic camera operator Jordan Cowan figure skates backwards and in a suit. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved