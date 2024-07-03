Scroll To Top
News

Cameroon president's daughter comes out, reveals relationship with Brazilian model

Brenda Biya daughter of Cameroon president Paul Biya with girlfriend Brazilian model Layyons Valenca
instagram @kingnastyy

LGBTQ+ relationships are criminalized in Cameroon, carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison.

In the face of Cameroon's criminalization of LGBTQ+ relationships, the daughter of the nation's president has come out.

Brenda Biya, daughter of President Paul Biya, revealed in a recent post to her Instagram that she is in a relationship with Brazilian model Layyons Valença. Biya posted a photo of the two kissing, writing in the caption: “PS: I’m crazy about you & I want the world to know.”

Cameroon prohibits consensual same-sex relationships, carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine. Because Penal Code 2016 criminalizes consensual same-sex activity, not LGBTQ+ identity, "arrests of people on the basis of perceived identity are unlawful," according to Human Rights Watch.

This has not stopped law enforcement from targeting and arresting members of the LGBTQ+ community, as there are several reports of mass arrests, arbitrary detention, and torture and violence being used against queer people while in custody.

HRW also noted a spike in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in recent years due to the political landscape, including incidents of assault, harassment, threats, extortion, torture, and murder. Law enforcement often fails to investigate or prosecute such crimes, and instead "arrest and detain those who report [them]," HRW said.

Most recently, Cameroon's National Communication Council acted in 2023 to prohibit the broadcasting of scenes containing homosexuality. It shortly after suspended the channel Canal+ Elles for two weeks for violating the policy.

Biya's coming out has LGBTQ+ Africans and activists wondering if she will be subject to the same punishments as those who do not share her resources or status, or if her being the daughter of the president will instead shield her. Biya herself isn't worried — when one commenter pointed out who her father is and what the law says, the socialite pushed back.

“Nobody will have anything to say because only love shall win," Biya wrote. "I don’t condone hate, I think the mentality should change, but it will change once the people are ready."

From Your Site Articles
NewsWomenComing OutAfricaWorldYahoo FeedPeople
africaarrestsbrenda biyacamerooncanal ellescriminalizationhate crimeshomosexualityhuman rights watchlaw enforcementlayyons valençanational communication councilpaul biyapenal code 2016tortureviolencenews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio