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Mormons remind trans members they aren’t welcome at temple rituals until detransition

New handbook language clarifies that transgender members are barred from temple rites.

mormon temple at sunset

The steeples at sunset during the annual holiday lights display at the Oakland, Calif., Mormon Temple on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The Mormon church updated its official principles to remind transgender members they will only be recognized in rituals by their “biological sex at birth.”

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The update to the General Handbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints does not mark a formal change in doctrine, but it offers more detailed guidance on how gender transition affects eligibility for temple participation.

“Worthy members who do not pursue surgical, medical, or social transition away from their biological sex at birth may receive a temple recommend and temple ordinances,” the handbook reads. That follows a prior update to church doctrine in 2020 that reflected a crackdown on transgender identity. It’s a doubling down that has offended ex-Mormons, already driven from positions in the church based on their identity.

Related: Mormon Church cracks down on trans members, may group them with child abusers

Related: From contradictions to compassion, the LDS Church struggles with LGBTQ+ inclusion

“This is specifically focusing on a very narrow exception to the point of vindictiveness, codifying the exception to the exception,” Laurie Lee Hall, a former stake president excommunicated from the church, told The Salt Lake Tribune.

Church leaders have continued to emphasize that transgender people are welcome in regular worship services. “All of Heavenly Father’s children are welcome at church,” the church says on its website.

The handbook also outlines a pathway for those who detransition. “Members who have taken steps to transition and then transition back to their biological sex at birth and are worthy and committed to keeping God’s commandments may receive [temple rituals],” the update states.

The change to the official text of the organization comes as the LDS Church has wrestled openly with LGBTQ+ tolerance. The update reflects the church’s broader approach to LGBTQ+ members: encouraging participation in congregational life while restricting access to certain rites. The faith allows gay and lesbian members to attend and serve in some capacities, but continues to teach that same-sex marriages are a sin.

The handbook also encourages bishops to work with members on a case-by-case basis with “sensitivity and Christlike love,” and advises those experiencing questions about gender identity to seek guidance from church leaders.

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