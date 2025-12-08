Scroll To Top
News

Another University of Oklahoma instructor suspended in biblical psychology paper grading controversy

University of Oklahoma
Kirby Lee/Getty Images

A second instructor at the University of Oklahoma has been suspended in the psychology paper grading saga that has engulfed the school.

The university is investigating whether the second instructor engaged in "viewpoint discrimination."

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

The University of Oklahoma has placed a second instructor on administrative leave amid a growing campus controversy that has entwined academic standards, religious expression, transgender rights, and political pressure. The latest educator removed from the classroom allegedly told students they would be excused for attending a Friday protest in support of a transgender instructor who was suspended for accurately grading a paper.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Mel Curth, a graduate student instructor, was placed on leave after Thanksgiving for failing an undergraduate psychology student on an essay that relied primarily on religious belief rather than empirical evidence. As The Advocate previously reported, the student, Samantha Fulnecky, described transgender identity as “demonic” and grounded her argument in biblical doctrine rather than citing research as is standard in academic writing. The university later removed the failing grade from Fulnecky’s record while its investigation continues.

Related: Oklahoma University instructor suspended for failing student’s unscientific anti-trans psychology essay

Curth’s suspension sparked protests on campus. It was in that charged atmosphere, the university says, that the second instructor crossed a line.

“On Wednesday, a lecturer allegedly demonstrated viewpoint discrimination by excusing students who intended to miss class to attend a protest on campus, but not extending the same benefit to students who intended to miss class to express a counter-viewpoint,” the university said in a statement last week.

University officials said the response was immediate. The director of first-year composition informed students in class and by email that the lecturer’s actions were “inappropriate and wrong” and that the instructor had been “replaced, effective immediately, for the remainder of the semester.” The director further clarified that any student, “regardless of viewpoint,” would be excused without penalty if absent to attend the protest that day.

“The University of Oklahoma unequivocally supports the decision and swift action taken by the Director of First-Year Composition regarding this matter,” the statement said. The instructor has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“Classroom instructors have a special obligation to ensure that the classroom is never used to grant preferential treatment based on personal political beliefs, nor to pressure students to adopt particular political or ideological views,” the university said.

According to OU Nightly, the student-run campus news outlet, the complaint was filed by Kalib Magana, president of the University of Oklahoma’s Turning Point USA chapter, after he asked whether counter-protesters would also receive excused absences. While no formal counter-protest was organized, several conservative students attended the demonstration, the outlet reports.

Curth’s supporters continue to argue that her original grading decision reflected evidence-based academic standards, not discrimination. In her feedback, she said the essay relied on “personal ideology over empirical evidence.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedOklahomaEducationTransgenderReligion
educationlgbtqmel curthoklahomapoliticsreligionsamantha fulneckytransgenderturning point usauniversity of oklahoma
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio