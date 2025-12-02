Scroll To Top
News

Oklahoma University instructor suspended for failing student’s unscientific anti-trans psychology essay

oklahoma university banner
Kirby Lee/Getty Images

An Oklahoma University banner on the campus of the educational institution.

Although the student did not properly complete the assignment to academic standards, the university is investigating the teacher.

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

The University of Oklahoma has placed a trans graduate instructor on administrative leave after a student received a zero on a psychology assignment that described transgender people as “demonic” and asserted that gender roles are “Biblically ordained.” The dispute has quickly escalated into a statewide political flashpoint.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The controversy began when junior Samantha Fulnecky submitted a 650-word reaction paper for a course on how social expectations shape gender. Instead of addressing the assignment’s questions using data, her essay claimed society is “pushing lies” about gender, warned that eliminating strict gender roles would be harmful, and described transgender identities as “demonic,” Them reports.

Related: Oklahoma transgender student dies after allegedly assaulted by students at school

Screenshots of the essay and instructors’ comments were posted by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA on Thanksgiving. Right-wing media networks quickly boosted it.

Graduate teaching assistant Mel Curth, who graded the paper, wrote that the zero was based on academic criteria, not retaliation for the student’s religious views. Curth wrote that the essay “does not answer the questions for this assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive.” Curth also noted that portraying a marginalized group as “demonic” is “highly offensive,” and urged the student to use empirical sources rather than doctrinal statements when critiquing course material.

Related: Oklahoma trans woman fired over Charlie Kirk comments was nearly driven to suicide

A second instructor, Megan Waldron, independently reviewed the paper and agreed that it did not satisfy the assignment prompt or basic academic writing expectations.

Fulnecky then filed a religious discrimination complaint with the university.

OU confirmed Sunday in a new public statement that it “takes seriously concerns involving First Amendment rights, certainly including religious freedoms.”

The university said it “immediately began a full review” after receiving the student’s complaint, maintained regular communication with the student, and ensured “no academic harm” resulted from the disputed grade. OU also said the student filed a discrimination claim based on religious belief, that the review process “has been activated,” and that the graduate instructor was placed on administrative leave “to ensure fairness.” A full-time professor is now teaching the course for the rest of the semester. OU said the instructor will not face academic or financial harm during the review.

On Sunday, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt urged OU’s Board of Regents to investigate and warned that students should not be “penalized” for their religious beliefs, in a social media post.

His intervention helped transform a grading dispute into a statewide ideological battle over higher education governance and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

On Monday, the campus chapter of Turning Point USA posted on Instagram that Curth was placed on leave for “blatant discrimination” and framed the grade as punishment “for quoting the Bible,” claiming the university’s Sunday statement confirmed its position.

OU has not said when its investigation will conclude.

From Your Site Articles
NewsEducationNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedOklahomaTransgender
educationkevin stittmegan waldronmel curthoklahomaoklahoma universitysamantha fulneckytransgenderturning point usa
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio