Which state has the most transgender people? Here are the top 10

No matter where you are, you're not alone
LGBTQ+ pride festival, Boston, MAMichael Moloney/Shutterstock
Transgender people can come from anywhere — the data proves it.
Over 2.8 million people in the U.S. are trans, according to a new report from the Williams Institute, including 724,000 youth ages 13 to 17. This accounts for one percent of the nation's total population 13 and older, 0.8 percent of adults (over 2.1 million people), and 3.3 percent of young people.
There isn't one state or one region where trans people tend to gather — the amount of those 18 and older who identify as trans are "similar across regions and range," according to the report, with the lowest being 0.7 percent in the South and the highest 0.9 percent in the Northeast.
Going by population alone, California is the state with the most trans people (263,700). This makes sense, as California has the largest overall population of any state. However, California's trans community makes up a smaller portion of the state's total population (just 0.86 percent).
Here are the states with the most trans people, per capita.
10. Kansas
Rainbow Kansas state flag
Shuttershock Creative
Kansas' trans adults account for 0.99 percent of the state's overall population. That's 22,400 people.
8 & 9 (tied). Utah
LGBTQ+ pride march, Salt Lake City, Utah, June 2024seaseasyd/Shutterstock
1.01 percent of adults in Utah are trans — 25,100 people. The state is tied with Tennessee for trans people per capita, but has less than half the total population.
8 & 9 (tied). Tennessee
Pride Parade on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee
evenfh/Shutterstock
Tied with Utah, Tennessee's trans community also makes up 1.01 percent of the adult population, but is much larger with 56,100 people.
7. South Dakota
Trans flag with South Dakota state flag
Shuttershock Creative
South Dakota has slightly more trans people, with the community accounting for 1.02 percent of the adult population. Not as many people live there, so that's only 7,100 total.
6. Nebraska
Nebraska Sued Over Law Restricting Abortion and Gender-Affirming CareAspects and Angles via Shutterstock
1.04 percent of adults in Nebraska are trans — 15,700 of the total population.
5. Washington
LGBTQ+ Pride Parade, SeattleMario Hagen/Shutterstock
Washington's trans community makes up 1.07 percent of the overall adult population — 66,300 people.
4. Massachusetts
Provincetown MA seaside home with LGBTQ rainbow flagsEQRoy/Shutterstock
62,400 adults in Massachusetts identify as trans, accounting for 1.10 percent of the population.
3. Delaware
Prairie Dogs Dance Troop at the Delaware Pride Festival in Dover.
Lisa Rapko/Shutterstock
1.12 percent of adults in Delaware are trans. Because the state is small, that's only 9,100 people.
2. Vermont
LGBTQ+ Pride flag on lamppost in Montpelier, Vermont.
Charles Patrick Ewing/Shutterstock
Vermont's adult population has just 6,000 trans people, but they account for 1.14 percent overall.
1. Minnesota
Lowry Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis lit in Rainbow Colors in Honor of Orlando Victims.Shuttershock Creative
The state with the most trans people per capita is Minnesota, with the community accounting for 1.21 percent of the overall adult population. That's 53,600 people.