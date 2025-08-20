Here's how many trans adults and kids live in the U.S., according to a new report

Conservatives have spent the past several years targeting just one percent of the United States population.

Over 2.8 million people in the U.S. are transgender, according to a new report from the Williams Institute, including 724,000 youth ages 13 to 17. This accounts for one percent of the nation's total population 13 and older, 0.8 percent of adults (over 2.1 million people), and 3.3 percent of young people.

Among the adults who identify as trans, 32.7 percent (698,500) are trans women, 34.2 percent (730,500) are trans men, and 33.1 percent (707,100) are nonbinary.

Youth are "significantly more likely" to identify as trans, with 2.72 percent of those ages 18 to 24 belonging to the group compared to 0.42 percent of those ages 35 to 64 and 0.26 percent of those ages 65 and older. Young adults ages 18 to 24 account for 28.9 percent of trans people compared to 10.7 percent of the U.S. population, and youth ages 13 to 17 account for 25.3 percent of those who are trans in comparison to 7.7 percent of the overall population.

The amount of those 18 and older who identify as trans are "similar across regions and range," according to the report, with the lowest being 0.7 percent in the South and the highest 0.9 percent in the Northeast. State percentages range from 0.4 percent in New Mexico to 1.2 percent in Minnesota. The pattern is similar for those ages 13 to 17, with 3.2 percent in the South identifying as trans compared to 3.4 percent in the Midwest, with states ranging from 2.5 percent in Delaware to 3.6 percent in Hawaii.

Similarly, the report found that "differences based on race/ethnicity among youth and adults are not statistically significant," and the distribution "appears similar to the U.S. population." American Indian or Alaska Natives (AIAN) were slightly more likely to identify as trans compared to white youth (4.2 percent vs. 3.6 percent). Black youth reported the lowest percentage of 2.2.

While the report is consistent with previous data about the trans population in the U.S., it notes that the larger percentages of youth have "implications for institutions in our society, including educational institutions, the U.S. Armed Forces, civilian workplaces, health care settings, and other areas, regarding how to meet the needs of and provide opportunities for current youth and future generations."

"It is unclear what data sources will be available to us in the future to update our estimates regarding those who identify as transgender in the U.S. It is also unclear whether individuals’ willingness to disclose on surveys that they identify as transgender will remain unchanged in the years to come," the report concludes. "However, it is already clear from our estimates and other research about the transgender population in the U.S. that younger generations are more likely to identify as transgender. We expect that trend to continue."