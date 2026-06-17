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Utah family sues school district over bullying and assault of their LGBTQ+ child

The suit alleges that school officials did nothing to protect the student despite chronic harassment and threats.

Payson Junior High in Utah

Payson Junior High, where a lawsuit claims administrators failed to protect an LGBTQ+ student.

pjhs.nebo.edu

A lawsuit has been filed against the Nebo School District in Utah for failing to protect an LGBTQ+ student from harassment and violence, according to local ABC affiliate KTVX.

The student’s family alleges that Payson Junior High administrators did not provide the proper measures to ensure the child’s safety on campus. After enduring years of bullying, she was also recently physically assaulted by other students, which the family argues was very preventable. Nebo School District did not respond to KTVX’s request for comment.

According to the complaint, the student had experienced repeated bullying, threats, harassment, and physical intimidation from other students from 2022 to 2024 due to her LGBTQ+ identity.

The suit claims that the abusive behavior was reported to the school several times by the student and her mother, and in 2024, they reported threats from another student who stated they planned to assault her after school. However, despite the warning, school officials allegedly did nothing, and the attack was carried out that afternoon.

The girl’s injuries from the assault included a concussion, bloody nose, head and neck contusions, and emotional trauma, according to the complaint. The family also says they were forced to withdraw her from the school for her own safety.

A similar lawsuit was filed against a Virginia high school earlier this month. In that suit, a young transgender woman alleges that she was bullied for months and eventually assaulted, sustaining permanent injuries from the attack. Much like the Utah case, the suit claims the Norfolk school’s officials ignored several reports of the abuse and failed to implement any additional safety precautions to help protect the student, despite specific threats of violence.

“This was not an isolated incident,” said the Utah family’s attorney, Zachary Myers, in a statement. “There was a clear pattern of bullying and harassment, repeated warnings to school officials, and a specific warning that the assailant was planning to attack our client.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Nebo School District’s negligence violated both Title IX and federal civil rights law. The family has requested a jury trial and is seeking damages for medical care, pain and suffering, emotional distress, litigation costs, and attorney fees.

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