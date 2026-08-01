Trump’s Reflecting Pool lie needed a vandal. Jeanine Pirro served him up an innocent American

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was designed to return an image. This week, it returned one of Donald Trump’s Washington with almost unbearable clarity.

There was the president’s expensive vanity project, its blue coating blistering and separating almost as soon as the water returned. There was Trump, unwilling to accept the possibility that something done in his name had simply failed, inventing vandals armed with knives, box cutters and mysterious chemicals. Cabinet officials were repeating his story as fact. And there was Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, using the power of her office to put a man under felony indictment before prosecutors had established what had actually happened.

That man was David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist from Bethesda, Maryland , who encountered a loose piece of coating while cycling near the pool on June 19. According to the federal government, witnesses said he continued pulling at the material after being told to stop. Hearn maintained that he had touched material that was already detached.

“The evidence shows” that Hearn intentionally destroyed government property, Pirro said at a July 2 press conference. Pirro described him as belligerent and said witnesses had watched him “forcefully and violently” pull up the coating with his bare hands. She promised that prosecutors would prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt and called it a case with “tremendous evidence.” Hearn faced as much as 10 years in prison.

On Friday, Pirro’s office admitted that it should never have sought the indictment.

In a remarkable 19-page motion , prosecutors said documents belatedly provided by the Interior Department showed that the Reflecting Pool’s damage resulted from a “rushed and botched installation,” not the vandalism Interior officials had initially represented. The coating had been blistering, peeling and failing before Hearn ever reached into the water.

“Had DOI been forthcoming with the information clearly in its possession,” Pirro’s office wrote, “the government would not have sought a grand jury indictment.”

That filing is an indictment of the Interior Department. It should also be read as an indictment of Pirro’s judgment.

There was no expiring deadline that required Pirro to rush. Hearn was not fleeing the country. The supposed crime scene was a 2,000-foot pool sitting in the center of the National Mall.

What Pirro had was a president demanding a villain.

She delivered one.

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The evidence was at the bottom of the pool

Pirro’s office now says it initially received only “barebones” reports from U.S. Park Police, an Interior Department agency. Prosecutors demanded reports, photographs, witness statements, surveillance footage, body camera recordings and potentially exculpatory information, they claimed. Interior officials nevertheless continued to represent that nearly all of the pool’s damage had resulted from vandalism.

On July 1, Pirro and senior prosecutors visited the Reflecting Pool. It remained filled, leaving most of the bottom obscured. Interior employees directed them toward the area involving Hearn but, according to her office, did not disclose that the coating’s installation had been failing across the pool.

The next day, Pirro sought the indictment.

It was not until July 17, when the pool had been drained for an inspection by a defense expert, that prosecutors say they saw extensive damage across the basin. They then requested installation records and received 695 megabytes of documents detailing a project plagued by delays, failed tests, inadequate bonding, overspray, blistering and peeling.

Those records showed that installation began in May and immediately fell behind because of rain. Tests of the expansion joint sealant failed. The contractor ran out of coating material and had to await shipments. A quality control inspector documented blistering. Heavy rainfall forced crews to pump out water and mechanically dry the surface. The work was then rushed toward completion ahead of events marking the country’s 250th anniversary.

The coating contract grew to about $14.7 million. Spending on the broader pool renovation, including an algae control system, exceeded $16 million — many times Trump’s original public estimate.

Crews completed a final inspection June 9. Two days later, a National Park Service engineer reported that the coating was already peeling, the motion says.

The engineer attributed the failure to contractor overspray and warned that a strip extending one to two feet around the pool’s perimeter could be vulnerable. The engineer said the affected material was a thin top layer that did not contribute to the liner’s structural strength and could be vacuumed away during routine maintenance, according to Pirro’s prosecutors.

That was the material Hearn later encountered.

The government’s own motion includes a photograph taken before his interaction showing the area was already compromised. After the pool was drained, investigators found failures throughout the basin, including in the center, “where a vandal would not likely attempt to peel the lining.”

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Trump’s project could not fail. It had to be attacked.

The Reflecting Pool debacle began as a characteristic Trump promise: grand, inexpensive, fast and supposedly achievable because the president understood construction better than the professionals who had managed the site for generations.

Trump ordered the bottom coated in what he called “American flag blue.” The government awarded Atlantic Industrial Coatings a contract without a full competitive bidding process. Trump claimed the work could be done quickly and at a fraction of previous costs.

Instead, the project ran weeks behind schedule. Costs soared. The blue surface began peeling. Algae turned the water green despite an expensive system intended to control it. The pool had to be drained again.

Trump reacted not by asking whether the work had been properly designed or performed, but by accusing ideological enemies.

He repeatedly claimed “radical left” vandals had attacked the pool. He said they used a knife or box cutter, dumped fertilizer or chemicals into the water and created a gash that grew in his telling from hundreds of feet to hundreds of yards. At one point, Trump insisted the new coating was so strong that a knife could not cut it; he later cited an alleged knife cut as proof of sabotage.

The president’s certainty became the administration’s reality.

When CNN’s Dana Bash asked Interior Secretary Doug Burgum whether he was “100 percent sure” the damage was vandalism, and whether the government could prove it, Burgum answered, “Oh, yes, absolutely.”

“It didn’t peel off,” Burgum insisted elsewhere in the interview . He blamed vandals and box cutters.

After the pool was drained, CNN could find no visible evidence of the enormous slash Trump and Burgum had described. Now, documents from Burgum’s own department establish that the coating did, in fact, peel off.

Burgum also called the project a “big success,” said the water was “crystal clear” and represented the remaining damage as the work of vandals. His department possessed records documenting failed sealing tests, blistering, overspray and peeling that began before Hearn’s arrest.

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The process is the punishment

Hearn’s case belongs to a growing collection of Trump administration prosecutions in which spectacle precedes evidence and humiliation arrives long before adjudication.

There was Sean Dunn, the gay former Justice Department paralegal who became known as the “ sandwich guy ” after throwing a wrapped Subway sandwich at a federal officer during Trump’s militarized deployment in Washington.

No one was injured. The White House nevertheless released a propaganda-style video showing armed officers arriving at Dunn’s apartment building to arrest him. Pirro’s office sought a felony indictment. A grand jury rejected it. Prosecutors then pursued a misdemeanor case, and a federal jury acquitted Dunn .

There is the case against former FBI Director James Comey, indicted over a photograph of seashells arranged to read “86 47.” The Justice Department contends the image constituted a threat against Trump, the 47th president. Comey says it was political speech, that he intended no violence and that he removed the post after learning it could be interpreted differently.

Comey’s lawyers allege that investigators used questionable surveillance tactics, explored artificial-intelligence tools and interviewed former mobster Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano while attempting to transform an ambiguous Instagram post into a federal threat case. Comey has asked a judge to dismiss the indictment as selective, vindictive and incompatible with the First Amendment, the Associated Press reports .

Then there are journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, arrested after reporting on a protest inside a Minnesota church whose pastor worked in immigration enforcement.

Lemon livestreamed from the scene and interviewed protesters, congregants and the pastor. Federal courts had initially declined to find probable cause to charge him. The Justice Department persisted. Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly announced the arrests, and the White House celebrated Lemon’s detention with a meme before officials would publicly explain the legal basis for the case. Both journalists have pleaded not guilty.

The details vary: a loose piece of pool coating, a sandwich, seashells, a journalist’s camera.

The governing instinct is the same.

Trump identifies a transgressor. An appointee announces certainty. The machinery of the federal government moves to produce the arrest, the headline and the image of domination. Whether a conviction can survive comes later.

This is how government operates around a king, not under a Constitution. The sovereign announces what happened. Courtiers repeat it. Prosecutors search for a person who can be made to embody the offense.

The legal system may eventually correct the record. By then, the defendant has already been arrested, photographed, threatened with prison, forced to hire attorneys and publicly described by powerful officials as a criminal.

That is not an incidental cost. It is the point.

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In normal times, there would be resignations

Hearn’s lawyers have called the prosecution an abuse of government power and demanded an apology.

In a normal administration, an Interior secretary who gave the public an unequivocal assurance contradicted by his own department’s records would face demands to resign.

In a normal Justice Department, a U.S. attorney who announced that a felony case contained “tremendous evidence” before obtaining basic evidence about the alleged crime would face an internal review and serious questions about whether they remained fit to exercise prosecutorial discretion.

Pirro and Burgum have forfeited their credibility on this matter. Remaining in office would not restore it. It would merely demonstrate that credibility is no longer required.

The Reflecting Pool was supposed to be a display of Trump’s competence: bluer, cleaner, cheaper and grander because he had willed it so. Instead, it has become an almost too perfect monument to his administration. The work failed. The president invented an enemy. His aides repeated the fiction. His prosecutor found a citizen to charge.

Then the water was drained, and the truth was sitting at the bottom.