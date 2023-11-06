Scroll To Top
News

Nearly All LGBTQ+ Youth Exposed to Online Bullying: HRC Report

LGBTQ youth digital hate bullying online
Image: Shutterstock

Only about 4 percent of LGBTQ+ youth said they hadn't encountered online bullying or hate.

The internet remains a place LGBTQ+ youth seek refuge to understand their identity, but research from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation increasingly shows queer kids at risk of vicious cyberbullying.

Researchers found 96 percent of queer youth end up exposed to offensive and hurtful anti-LGBTQ+ content. Nearly half, 49 percent, of trans and non-binary youth experienced cyberbullying attacking them based on their gender identity in the last year.

That’s all according to HRC’s 2023 LGBTQ+ Youth Report. Leaders behind the research say that shows a greater need to keep safe spaces online, and better avenues for victimized individuals to seek help and assistance with bullying online.

“Teachers and educators in schools can really help counter that by making schools safe places for youth to show up authentically and for queer families to show up authentically,” said Charleigh Flohr, HRC's senior research manager.

The report finds more than 74 percent of LGBTQ+ youth and 77 percent of trans and gender-expansive youth say they don’t feel comfortable reporting cyberbullying or online hate speech to an educator and even more doubt an educator could actually help.

Separate research by HRC found a 406 percent increase in the use of terms like “groomer” and “pedophile” in social media taunts in the months after the Florida “don’t say gay” law was passed and imitated in other states. Flohr said the law effectively criminalizes teachers even acknowledging queer people exist. As that occurs, the HRC report found fewer students seeking support from teachers and administrators.

“And we're seeing higher levels of cyberbullying on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity because of these laws being passed,” she said, “and the cultural arguments being put forward that really dehumanize people are basically giving a free pass online to bullying.”

At the same time, the research shows the internet remains an important resource for youth.

More than 95 percent of transgender and gender-expansive youth use the internet to better understand queer identities, and more than 83 percent turned online for information about sexual health relevant to their identity. More than 68 percent of LGBTQ+ youth participate in online communities to engage with LGBTQ+ individuals in their age group, a number that spikes above 73 percent when looking only at trans youth and gender minorities.

Some youth don't feel safe on the internet. More than 15 percent of LGBTQ+ youth and almost 17 percent of trans and non-binary kids say they feel unsafe online. And many don’t see anywhere to turn about it. Some 18 percent of LGBTQ+ kids don’t know how to report cyberbullying and hate speech to social media platforms. Some 66 percent don’t believe the platform would take any action regardless.

There’s some reason for that, as 60 percent of Twitter users reported an increase in abuse and hateful rhetoric on that platform since Elon Musk purchased the platform last year. That’s even as researchers see relatively innocuous content, such as images of two women holding hands, facing online censorship because anti-LGBTQ+ groups deem it offensive.

While more than 93 percent of LGBTQ+ youth say they have received some guidance from adults on dealing with hate and bullying online, Flohr said there’s a lot of room for improvement.

“Social media and tech companies absolutely have a responsibility here,” Flohr said. “These companies have to take responsibility to get this right. And a lot of the arguments that are put forward as to why research should censor virtually anything about LGBTQ people and online content really comes from a place of stigma and hate.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsSchoolsNonbinaryHuman Rights Campaign (HRC)Non-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedLGBT youthTransgender
human rights campaignbullyingeducatorsgender identityhate speechhuman rights campaign foundationlgbtq+ youthnon-binary youthsafe spacesschoolsteacherstranstransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS QUEER CUTS NOV. 6-7 @ 6P ET/3P PT ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


You can also catch the films ON-DEMAND on our App starting Nov 8th.

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories