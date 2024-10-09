Scroll To Top
Virginia LGBTQ+ advocates and allies come together to celebrate 10 years of marriage equality

Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate; Nikki Aye for The Advocate

Equality Virginia's annual black-tie affair at Richmond’s Main Street Station was extra special as attendees celebrated same-sex couples’ right to get married.

On Saturday evening, members of the LGBTQ+ community in Virginia and its allies gathered at Richmond’s historic Main Street Station for the annual Commonwealth Dinner, a fundraiser hosted by Equality Virginia. This year’s event marked a significant milestone in the state’s history as advocates, lawmakers, and community members celebrated the 10th anniversary of marriage equality in the state.

Virginia U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democratic candidate for governor in 2025, and former Attorney General Mark Herring were among the prominent figures in attendance. Each reflected on the progress made over the past decade while acknowledging the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Equality Virginia’s executive director, Narissa Rahaman, opened the evening by welcoming over 500 attendees. “We are here to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of marriage equality in Virginia, and this year, 2024, is also the 35th year that Equality Virginia has been in existence,” Rahaman said. Sunday marked 10 years to the day since same-sex couples could be married in the state.

executive director Narissa Rahaman keynote speaker brandon wolf EqualityVA Equality Virginia annual Commonwealth Dinner Richmond historic Main Street StationNikki Aye for The Advocate

One of the event’s highlights was the keynote address delivered by Brandon Wolf, the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. Wolf, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, shared his personal story of loss and resilience. “I have seen the power of hatred, but I’ve also seen our community’s ability to rise above it. We are resilient, we are strong, and we choose hope,” Wolf told the crowd, his words resonating deeply with the audience.

Herring took the stage alongside the lesbian couple co-plaintiffs in the case that led to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that same-sex marriage bans were unconstitutional. He reflected on his pivotal role in Virginia’s journey to marriage equality. In 2014, shortly after taking office, Herring decided not to defend Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage, a legal move that contributed to the eventual recognition of marriage equality in the state.

Carol Schall and Mary Townley, one of the two couples who were plaintiffs in the landmark case that ultimately led to marriage equality in Virginia, shared their journey with attendees. “It’s been 10 years of profound joy,” Schall said. “We are a family, always have been, and always will be. We just wanted Virginia to see what was always there.”

Carol Schall Mark Herring Mary Townley EqualityVA Equality Virginia annual Commonwealth Dinner Richmond historic Main Street StationChristopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Speaking to The Advocate during the event, Herring emphasized the real-world impact of his decision. “I always try to keep the focus on the real-world impact that the work we do has on individuals’ lives and families’ lives,” Herring said. “The case that we worked on for marriage equality is one of those cases that changed lives, and it’s incredibly gratifying to be here tonight to celebrate that victory.”

Herring acknowledged that progress in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights has been met with setbacks, especially under the current Republican leadership in Virginia. “Progress is not guaranteed, and it requires continuous work and advocacy,” Herring said, pointing to the rollback of protections for transgender students and the attacks on LGBTQ+ kids in Virginia schools. “We need to look at this time and redouble our efforts.”

This rollback that Herring referred to is most evident in the controversial 2023 “Model Policies to Ensure Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools.” These policies, enacted under the administration of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, mandate facility usage based on sex assigned at birth and require parental consent for name and pronoun changes, among other provisions. The policies have been challenged in two lawsuits by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, which argue they contravene a 2020 state law mandating inclusive treatment for transgender and nonbinary students. The ACLU contends that the policies discriminate against transgender students and have already resulted in unlawful discrimination.

Michelle Maldonado Christopher Wiggins EqualityVA Equality Virginia annual Commonwealth Dinner Richmond historic Main Street StationNikki Aye for The Advocate

Virginia state Del. Michelle Maldonado also weighed in on the challenges facing LGBTQ+ youth. Speaking with The Advocate, Maldonado emphasized the importance of creating safe spaces for young people. “This event is all about celebrating what we want our communities to be—open arms, allowing us to be all of who we are, wherever we are,” Maldonado said. “We’ve seen attacks on our children escalate, but we’re not having it. No version of our caucus won’t stand firm for our kids and young adults.”

Maldonado, a second-term legislator, has been on the front lines of fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Virginia. She highlighted the role Democrats have played in blocking harmful policies in recent years. “Our kids have to feel safe in school, and they need to know they can find support in their communities,” she added.

Spanberger echoed these sentiments in her interview with The Advocate. As the Democratic candidate for governor in 2025, Spanberger emphasized her commitment to restoring protections for LGBTQ+ youth and families in Virginia, which, she said, have been undermined by Youngkin’s policies.

Abigail Spanberger EqualityVA Equality Virginia annual Commonwealth Dinner Richmond historic Main Street Station Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

“One of my top priorities is returning us to a place where we respect kids, respect educators, and respect families,” Spanberger said. “Some of the model policies we’ve seen ignore parents’ rights and the journey they are on with their children. I want to ensure that as governor, families know they have someone who respects their child, sees the beauty in their child, and is working to ensure that their child can thrive.”

Spanberger has consistently supported LGBTQ+ rights in Congress, including voting for the Equality Act and the marriage equality bill. She stressed the importance of ensuring children feel safe and respected in schools. “Every kid deserves to feel like they belong,” she said. We have to show up for them at the ballot box, in the classroom, and at the state level.”

fundraising auction EqualityVA Equality Virginia annual Commonwealth Dinner Richmond historic Main Street StationNikki Aye for The Advocate


dancing queer joy EqualityVA Equality Virginia annual Commonwealth Dinner Richmond historic Main Street StationNikki Aye for The Advocate


Nikki Aye Christopher Wiggins reporting live EqualityVA Equality Virginia annual Commonwealth Dinner Richmond historic Main Street StationNikki Aye for The Advocate

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
