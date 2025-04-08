Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Billie Jean King becomes first woman to receive Walk of Fame star for sports entertainment

Billie Jean King holding a pair of tennis shoes during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony April 2025 Los Angeles California
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billie Jean King holding a pair of tennis shoes during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony April 2025 Los Angeles California

Billie Jean King is the first woman to be honored in the Walk of Fame's new category for sports entertainment.

Billie Jean King has made history once again.

The 81-year-old out lesbian tennis legend has become the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the new sports entertainment category. Her star was dedicated in a ceremony on Monday, which she attended with her friends, NBA star Magic Johnson and Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis, and her wife, Ilana Kloss.

“The important things is, I don’t want to be the last one,” King told the crowd.

King's star is the 2,807th on the Walk of Fame, located near the intersection of Hollywood and Vine across from the Pantages Theater, which also celebrated her achievement by displaying on its electronic marque the message: “A star for a star. Congratulations Billie Jean King.”

Magic Johnson Billie Jean King Ilana Kloss Jamie Lee Curtis during Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony April 2025 Los Angeles California

King won 39 Grand Slam titles throughout her career, changing the world of sports along the way. She defeated Bobby Riggs in a 1973 match known as the Battle of the Sexes in front of around 50 million people, which is still the most-watched tennis match of all time. It has been described as a milestone in the push for acceptance of women athletes.

King was a key advocate for equal pay at major tennis tournaments, winning the U.S. Open four times. After winning the singles title at Flushing Meadows in 1972, she used her influence to implement change. As a winner, King earned $15,000 less than the men’s champion of that year. Unless the men’s and women’s singles champions received equal payouts, she threatened not to compete in the tournament the following year.

King married Larry King (no relation to the television and radio host) in 1964. She came out as a lesbian in 1981 after her affair partner and secretary, Marilyn Barnett, threatened to reveal their relationship. Her marriage to Larry would officially end in 1987 when she fell in love with Kloss, her former doubles partner, though the two remained friends after the divorce. King and Kloss would later secretly marry in 2018 before publicly sharing the news in 2021.

King became the first out lesbian coach of the United States women’s tennis team in 2000. She is the founder of both the Women’s Tennis Association and the Women’s Sports Foundation, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2024.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
