News

Southern LGBTQ+ history group to establish permanent archive, expand reach

The LGBTQIA Triangle Pride Band performs in the Raleigh, North Carolina, St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2023
Wileydoc/Shutterstock

The LGBTQIA Triangle Pride Band performs in the Raleigh, North Carolina, St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2023

Invisible Histories seeks to preserve and share the history of LGBTQ+ communities in the South.

trudestress
At a time when LGBTQ+ history is being erased, one group devoted to this history is expanding.

Invisible Histories, a nonprofit with the mission to preserve and share the history of LGBTQ+ communities in the U.S. South, is establishing a permanent archive in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“In a time when our histories are at risk of being erased, we are doubling down on our commitment to safeguarding and amplifying the voices of Southern LGBTQ people,” Dr. Maigen Sullivan, co-executive director of Invisible Histories, said in a press release. “By establishing a permanent archive in Charlotte, we are creating a lasting space where our communities can see themselves reflected in history. We won’t be silenced. We won’t be erased.”

The archive is scheduled to open in 2026. The organization is currently finalizing funding, securing a location, and preparing to transfer its collections from Alabama to North Carolina.

The group, founded in 2016 by Sullivan and co-executive director Joshua Burford, maintains digital and physical archives and has held both online and physical exhibitions around the South.

The new archive in Charlotte will not only house its materials but will also be a research center for scholars, students, and community members. It will be a hub for exhibits and educational programs as well.

Invisible Histories’ collections have usually been placed in institutions such as museums, universities, and libraries. While it remains important to include LGBTQ+ materials in mainstream collections, the press release notes, the display of these materials is now under threat due to the push against diversity coming from the federal government and elsewhere. By holding these collections directly, Invisible Histories will be able to assure they “remain in the hands of those who value and protect them,” as the release puts it.

Besides setting up the permanent archive, the group is expanding its reach into North Carolina, South Carolina, and the entire state of Florida, building on its existing efforts in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle. Collecting materials from additional areas will mean that more LGBTQ+ histories across the South are documented, preserved, and made accessible.

Invisible Histories also continues to engage in projects across 13 Southern states through its Queer History South network, which provides training and support for people and organizations dedicated to preserving LGBTQ+ history throughout the region.

trudestress
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
