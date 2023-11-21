Wayne Brady Involved in Fight After Car Crash in California

Entertainer Wayne Brady, who came out as pansexual three months ago, was involved in a car crash in Malibu, Calif., Sunday night, that led to a physical fight between him and the other driver.

The other man has been charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, and battery, People reports.

The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Brady and the other driver pulled over, started arguing, and eventually exchanged blows. Brady called 911, but the other man drove away before police arrived. They later tracked him down and charged him.

“Wayne is so upset about this incident with [a] drunk driver,” a source told People. “As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone’s child dealing with this. He kept thinking what if it was his daughter.” The source also said Brady filed battery charges against the driver.

Brady is known for his stand-up comedy, hosting Let’s Make a Deal, and appearing on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and he has a host other stage and screen credits. He has performed on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Chicago, and he is set to return to the Great White Way in The Wiz next year.

He came out as pansexual in an interview and essay published in August in People. “I love all people equally, and now that includes myself,” he said. He explained that he could be attracted to people who were gay, bisexual, transgender, or nonbinary.

To him, he said, pansexuality means “being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”