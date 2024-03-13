Hi there,

🐊 Florida can now say gay! In a settlement announced Monday, aspects of the vague 2022 state law — that inspired other similar laws in other states — were clarified. What does that mean? It means that concerns from teachers, students, and activists have been alleviated because of the clarifications made. For instance, students can say gay or trans in classrooms and so can teachers. Discussions about gender and sexuality aren't banned, as long as it's not part of official instruction. Safe spaces can also be promoted, and gay-straight alliances can be formed. Also, libraries aren't affected by the law, which means that many LGBTQ-themed books can be returned to library selves. Lol, DeSantis.

🌈 “This settlement not only reaffirms the rights of LGBTQ+ students and educators to live and speak openly but also marks a significant step towards rectifying the damage inflicted by the 'Don't Say Gay or Trans’ law. It's a testament to what we can achieve when we stand united against discrimination and for the dignity of all LGBTQ+ people in Florida," Nadine Smith, the executive director of Equality Florida, said in a statement. 🌈

❤️ We remember longtime LGBTQ+ activist David Mixner, who worked on Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign, then famously broke with Clinton over policy on LGBTQ+ people in the military, died Monday at age 77. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of David’s passing today,” read a comment under a photo captioned “R.I.P. David B. Mixner. 1946-2024.” The Advocate's John Casey honored his friend in an article from today highlighting the legacy of the LGBTQ+ rights icon.

