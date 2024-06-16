Hi, y'all!
🗳️ Deleware state Sen. Sarah McBride is on the cusp of making American and transgender history. The trans Democratic lawmaker already became the first out trans state senator in the U.S. Now, after an opponent dropped out of the congressional race, she looks all but guaranteed to win in November.
🚨 On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia took to the House floor to denounce Republican attempts to restrict drag on military bases. There are more important things for Congress to do than try to limit drag, he said. “We can document and celebrate Drag shows on military bases since the late 1800s, and through both world wars. The USO and the Red Cross supported drag during World War II," Garcia said. "That’s right: the Army that defeated Hitler and saved the world included drag queens.” 👏🏽
✨ Vice President Kamala Harris held her annual Pride Month reception at her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., earlier this week. Some members of equalpride were there — yes, including me. It was only one of several events the Biden-Harris administration organized for this month. Has there been a Trump reception for Pride that I've missed? 🌈
