📚 Banned Book Week continues, which means we're still highlighting how LGBTQ-themed books are censored across the country. Pride and Less Prejudice is trying to stop that. The group is hosting its fourth annual #BannedTogether virtual auction this weekend to raise $20,000 to send 1,600 free LGBTQ-inclusive books to elementary schools across the United States. Celebs from Daniel Radcliffe to Jason Mraz to Billie Jean King have donated items that you can bid on.📚

🚨 A 17-year-old gay student at Ruben S. Ayala High School in Chino Hills, Calif., was injured after being assaulted by another student, the culmination of what the student and his mother say is a year-long battle against bullying, discrimination, and administrative inaction.

🎉 A lesbian Kansas City firefighter Kansas City firefighter was the victim of harassment from her coworkers for over two decades. Now, she's won more than $1 million in a settlement against the city's fire department.

