Anti-trans laws caused a significant spike in suicide attempts among trans youth: study

depressed sad transgender teen bedroom
Shutterstock Creative

Suicide attempts among trans youth increased anywhere from 7 percent to 72 percent in states that enacted anti-trans laws.

The harm done to transgender youth by anti-trans laws is indisputable.

Suicide attempts among trans youth increased anywhere from 7 percent to 72 percent in states that enacted anti-trans laws, according to a new peer-reviewed study from The Trevor Project published in Nature.

The report examined the relationship between suicide risk and the 48 anti-transgender laws enacted in the across 19 different state governments between 2018 and 2022, using national survey data from more than 61,000 transgender and nonbinary youth. It concluded that anti-transgender laws "significantly increased" past-year suicide attempts among trans youth.

"This groundbreaking study offers robust and indisputable evidence to support what we have already known: the recent wave of anti-transgender laws in the United States is quite literally risking the lives of young people across the country," Ronita Nath, Vice President of Research at The Trevor Project, said in a statement.

“From a scientific perspective, studying the phenomenon of how these policies impact LGBTQ+ young people’s mental health is relatively new," Nath continued. "In our analysis of data collected from more than 61,000 transgender and nonbinary youth across five years, this study critically confirms – for the first time – a causal relationship between anti-transgender laws and heightened suicide risk among transgender and nonbinary young people.”

The highest increase in suicide attempt rates – which ranged from 7 percent to 72 percent — was reported by participants younger than age 18. An increase of 38 percent to 44 percent was documented across the full sample of trans and nonbinary youth ages 13-24.

"It is without question that anti-transgender policies, and the dangerous rhetoric surrounding them, take a measurable toll on the health and safety of transgender and nonbinary young people all across the country,” said Jaymes Black, Chief Executive Officer at The Trevor Project.

“As we get closer to critical elections this November, these young people will continue to be reduced to political talking points," Black continued. "I urge every adult – no matter your political beliefs – to remember that transgender and nonbinary young people are our family, our friends, and our neighbors. It’s not necessary to fully understand their experience to acknowledge that they – like all young people – deserve dignity, respect, and the ability to lead healthy and full lives."

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
