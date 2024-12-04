Hi y'all,
🌈 Over the weekend, President Joe Biden recognized the AIDS Memorial Quilt, made up of nearly 50,000 panels and memorializing more than 110,000 lives lost to AIDS, in a ceremony on World AIDS Day on Sunday. Displayed on the South Lawn, it's the first time the White House hosted the memorial.
⚡ Emerging social media platform Bluesky seems to have suspended the far-right anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok, which is run by Chaya Raichik. Libs of TikTok is known for going after transgender people, drag queens, and even allies. Bravo, Bluesky. Lol, Libs of TikTok. 👏
🎉 Tim Bagley, who appears in HBO's critically acclaimed show Somebody Somewhere, recently spoke to The Advocate's John Casey about his storied career. The out actor, known for his queer roles, opened up about persevering in Hollywood even after the industry rejected him for being gay. "I’m living proof that you can be who you are and still have a career. I’m proud of what I’ve done, and I hope that in some small way, I’ve helped open doors for others," Bagley said.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Editor-in-chief, Advocate.com
P.S. Support The Advocate's journalism. Find out how here.
shutterstock creative
Nagel Photography via Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Youtube/@LGBT Canada In The Media
Courtesy Michigan House Republicans; shutterstock Creative
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
Steven Menendez
PhotoProCorp/Shutterstock
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
🌈 Look, queer trivia! 🌈
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get a question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week's question: What Mean Girls actor was recently dubbed the "Gay King of Christmas" by Out magazine?
✨ Reply with the right answer and you might be featured in a future email newsletter.
📣 What you should also be reading: