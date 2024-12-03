Michigan Republican calls for making marriage equality 'illegal again'

Michigan Republican state Rep. Josh Schriver, representing a district near Detroit, is under fire after posting on X (formerly Twitter ) Monday that the United States should “make gay marriage illegal again.”

What did Josh Schriver say?

Dismissing the legitimacy of marriage equality, Schriver claimed his stance was “not remotely controversial, nor extreme.” He doubled down in a follow-up post, labeling the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges a “perverted Supreme Court ruling” and asserting, “America 2124 doesn’t have to be as dysfunctional as America 2024.”

Schriver did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

Backlash from all sides

Schriver’s comments drew outrage across the political spectrum. Brandon Wolf, the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign , noted the overwhelming public support for marriage equality . “More than 2/3 of Americans disagree. In case that number is tough to conceptualize — it’s a greater margin than you were first elected with,” Wolf quipped, referencing Gallup polling that shows 69 percent of Americans support same-sex marriage.

Criticism also came from Schriver’s conservative allies. Far-right MAGA Republican David Leatherwood called the remarks “a dumb f***ing thing to say.” Another conservative, self-described as “gay but no rainbows,” criticized Schriver’s priorities: “Bro, I voted for you. Get rid of income taxes and we can talk; otherwise, this is unfair to consenting adults. Why is the government involved in marriage at all?”

Beyond politics, individuals like pediatrician Michael O’Brien highlighted the personal and moral hypocrisy in Schriver’s views. “You took 7 days for quality time with your family, and your conclusion was ‘I should definitely try to mess with other people’s families that don’t look like mine.’ We must not have read the same scripture,” O’Brien wrote.

Are LGBTQ+ rights under threat?

Schriver’s remarks reflect a broader conservative movement targeting LGBTQ+ rights, particularly as Project 2025 looms large after President-elect Donald Trump has installed supporters and authors of the extreme agenda. Spearheaded by the ultraconservative Heritage Foundation , this sweeping agenda provides a roadmap for dismantling LGBTQ + protections under a future conservative administration.

The 900-page playbook proposes barring transgender people from the military, rolling back workplace protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, and dismantling federal programs promoting diversity and inclusion. Advocates fear it would also encourage the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges.

The comments come as the GOP prepares to retake control of Michigan’s state House, sparking fears that Schriver and others may push for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at the state level.

How strong is support for same-sex marriage?

Despite conservative efforts to undermine LGBTQ+ rights, public support for same-sex marriage remains robust. Gallup data shows that support has risen dramatically from 27 percent in 1996 to 69 percent in 2024, with most Democrats (83 percent) and independents (74 percent) consistently backing marriage equality. Even among Republicans, nearly half (46 percent) support same-sex marriage.