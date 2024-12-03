Scroll To Top
Michigan Republican calls for making marriage equality 'illegal again'

Rep Josh Schriver Michigan House of Representatives gold wedding bands on top of rainbow ribbon across black table
Courtesy Michigan House Republicans; shutterstock Creative

State Rep. Josh Schriver unleashed a firestorm of controversy on social media.

Cwnewser
Michigan Republican state Rep. Josh Schriver, representing a district near Detroit, is under fire after posting on X (formerly Twitter) Monday that the United States should “make gay marriage illegal again.”

What did Josh Schriver say?

Dismissing the legitimacy of marriage equality, Schriver claimed his stance was “not remotely controversial, nor extreme.” He doubled down in a follow-up post, labeling the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges a “perverted Supreme Court ruling” and asserting, “America 2124 doesn’t have to be as dysfunctional as America 2024.”

Schriver did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

Backlash from all sides

Schriver’s comments drew outrage across the political spectrum. Brandon Wolf, the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, noted the overwhelming public support for marriage equality. “More than 2/3 of Americans disagree. In case that number is tough to conceptualize — it’s a greater margin than you were first elected with,” Wolf quipped, referencing Gallup polling that shows 69 percent of Americans support same-sex marriage.

Criticism also came from Schriver’s conservative allies. Far-right MAGA Republican David Leatherwood called the remarks “a dumb f***ing thing to say.” Another conservative, self-described as “gay but no rainbows,” criticized Schriver’s priorities: “Bro, I voted for you. Get rid of income taxes and we can talk; otherwise, this is unfair to consenting adults. Why is the government involved in marriage at all?”

Beyond politics, individuals like pediatrician Michael O’Brien highlighted the personal and moral hypocrisy in Schriver’s views. “You took 7 days for quality time with your family, and your conclusion was ‘I should definitely try to mess with other people’s families that don’t look like mine.’ We must not have read the same scripture,” O’Brien wrote.

Are LGBTQ+ rights under threat?

Schriver’s remarks reflect a broader conservative movement targeting LGBTQ+ rights, particularly as Project 2025 looms large after President-elect Donald Trumphas installed supporters and authors of the extreme agenda. Spearheaded by the ultraconservativeHeritage Foundation, this sweeping agenda provides a roadmap for dismantling LGBTQ+ protections under a future conservative administration.

The 900-page playbook proposes barring transgender people from the military, rolling back workplace protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, and dismantling federal programs promoting diversity and inclusion. Advocates fear it would also encourage the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges.

The comments come as the GOP prepares to retake control of Michigan’s state House, sparking fears that Schriver and others may push for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at the state level.

How strong is support for same-sex marriage?

Despite conservative efforts to undermine LGBTQ+ rights, public support for same-sex marriage remains robust. Gallup data shows that support has risen dramatically from 27 percent in 1996 to 69 percent in 2024, with most Democrats (83 percent) and independents (74 percent) consistently backing marriage equality. Even among Republicans, nearly half (46 percent) support same-sex marriage.

Cwnewser
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
