Scroll To Top
Politics

Zooey Zephyr won't be barred from women's restroom in Montana capitol after GOP attempt

Montana State Capitol building Zooey Zephyr attends the 2023 OUT100 Party Ultimate LGBTQ Celebration
Nagel Photography via Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A measure that would have prohibited the transgender lawmaker from using the women's restroom failed in committee Tuesday, with even several Republicans voting against it.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a transgender woman who was recently reelected, won’t be barred from using women’s restrooms when she returns to the statehouse.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

A rule to prohibit her and other trans women from using the women’s restrooms failed in the Joint Rules Committee Tuesday, with several Republicans voting against it, Ari Drennen of Media Matters posted on BlueSky.

Zephyr reposted it with her own comment: "I'm happy to see that this proposed ban failed and am grateful for my colleagues—particularly my republican colleagues — who recognized this as a distraction from the work we were elected to do. I'm ready to represent my constituents and look forward to working on behalf of the people of Montana."

Related: Zooey Zephyr calls on trans people to 'plant the flag of joy' against Donald Trump (exclusive)

Montana has another trans state representative, SJ Howell, who is nonbinary. It’s not clear if Howell’s restroom use would have been restricted as well, but The Advocate has reached out to them for comment. Howell was reelected in November too.

Montana House members on the Joint Rules Committee voted 12-10 against the rule, Montana NBC affiliate KECI reports. Some Republicans joined Democrats in voting it down. Senate members on the committee voted 11-7 in favor, but it had to have a majority from both chambers to pass.

Republican Rep. Jerry Schillinger proposed the rule, and he cited a documentary called What Is a Woman?, produced by right-wing website The Daily Wire, "when asked by a colleague if legislators would need to be tested for chromosomes or the ability to produce eggs," KECI reports.

"If there's a question over the chromosomes of a legislator, then does the legislature itself force the legislator to take some type of test, and then those results be made public?" Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey asked, according to the station. "I get what the sponsor is trying to do, I'm just not sure how this would be put into effect and be utilized."

"This particular action will have the effect of making people famous in the national news and will not contribute to the effective conduct of our business,” added Rep. David Bedey, another Republican.

Zephyr was banned from the Montana House chamber in 2023 after saying colleagues who voted to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth would have blood on their hands. GOP lawmakers demanded an apology, which Zephyr told The Advocate at the time that she would refuse to give because none was warranted. The ban passed.

The lawmaker shortly afterward sued the state and legislative leaders to regain entry, stating that the censure was a violation of her right to free speech. A judge dismissed the lawsuit, upholding her ban from the House floor, anteroom, and gallery for the remainder of the session. Now Zephyr will enter a new session, and be allowed to return with all legislative privileges reinstated.

Some trans activists have called on incoming U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, the first out trans person elected to Congress, to fight the bathroom ban imposed on her by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. But McBride said she would comply with all House rules and that she could deal with the restrictions, while other people shouldn't have to.

Story developing...

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNon-topicsMontanaRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgender
gender-affirming carerepublican partybathroom bansmontanapoliticianssarah mcbridesj howelltransgenderzooey zephyr
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio