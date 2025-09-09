Hi all,

🏛️ If the Supreme Court overturns the decision that made marriage equality legal across the U.S., over 60 percent of the country would no longer have it. These are the states that wouldn't allow marriages between same-sex couples.

🥊 Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly threatened to punch the Trump administration’s federal housing official in the “f***ing face.” Bessent, the highest-ranking out member of Trump’s administration, attended a party in Washington, D.C., last week, where he allegedly got into a confrontation with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.

👏🏽 Amy Schneider, who won more than $1.6 million on Jeopardy!, had a pointed response to an online troll who wondered if she was “given insider help” to boost the quiz show’s diversity, equity, and inclusion, presumably because she’s transgender.

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper

Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate

P.S. Support The Advocate's journalism. Become a member today.

Marriage equality will be banned in these 31 states if Obergefell is overturned BenjaminCarver / Shutterstock.com

What is a Jubilee? These Catholics just became the first LGBTQ+ people to participate FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Trump downplays domestic violence in speech about religious freedom lev radin/Shutterstock

Rebel song: A history of gay men's choruses courtesy nyc gay men’s chorus

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.