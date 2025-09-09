Hi all,
🏛️ If the Supreme Court overturns the decision that made marriage equality legal across the U.S., over 60 percent of the country would no longer have it. These are the states that wouldn't allow marriages between same-sex couples.
🥊 Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly threatened to punch the Trump administration’s federal housing official in the “f***ing face.” Bessent, the highest-ranking out member of Trump’s administration, attended a party in Washington, D.C., last week, where he allegedly got into a confrontation with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.
👏🏽 Amy Schneider, who won more than $1.6 million on Jeopardy!, had a pointed response to an online troll who wondered if she was “given insider help” to boost the quiz show’s diversity, equity, and inclusion, presumably because she’s transgender.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate
P.S. Support The Advocate's journalism. Become a member today.
BenjaminCarver / Shutterstock.com
Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
Vic Hinterlang/Shutterstock
lev radin/Shutterstock
Chris Allan/Shutterstock
courtesy nyc gay men’s chorus
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!