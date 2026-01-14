➡️ A gay couple in Washington, D.C. is stuck in limbo after ICE detained one husband, a Panamanian immigrant, during what had long been treated as a routine immigration check-in.
Plus, Renee Good’s family has retained the same law firm as George Floyd’s to launch a civil investigation into her killing, and Rep. Robin Kelly has filed articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem, saying she’s led a “reign of terror.”
We also have concerning news on gender-affirming care for trans people in Missouri, and a Maryland woman who went viral for berating a gay man in a grocery store on Christmas Day is now facing charges.
Virginia ICE agents nab gay Panamanian immigrant at routine check-in, man’s U.S. citizen husband says
Elias Perez-Zuazo was taken into ICE custody in December after arriving at an agency office for a scheduled appointment he had attended without incident in prior years.
Renee Good's family will be represented by the same lawyer as George Floyd's
A law firm retained by Renee Good's family is launching a civil investigation into her killing, seeking to file claims against ICE.
Rep. Robin Kelly files articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem
Noem has led a "reign of terror," Kelly said at a press conference Wednesday.
Missouri Supreme Court upholds ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a law that prevents Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care only for trans people.
Maryland woman arrested for assaulting gay man in grocery store faces hate crime charges
Shibritney Colbert, 34, faces hate crime charges after she was seen in a viral video berating a gay man on Christmas day.
