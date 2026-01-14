Skip to content
Abolish ICE protest sign
Politics

Progressive Democratic women take the lead in reviving ‘abolish ICE’ messaging

The ramped-up rhetoric comes as polling shows a surge in support among women for dismantling the agency.

Giant grocery store
Crime

Maryland woman arrested for assaulting gay man in grocery store faces hate crime charges

Shibritney Colbert, 34, faces hate crime charges after she was seen in a viral video berating a gay man on Christmas day.

Robin Kelly and Kristi Noem
National

Rep. Robin Kelly files articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem

Noem has led a "reign of terror," Kelly said at a press conference Wednesday.

Jesse Kortuem via Facebook; Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov on Heated Rivalry
Sports

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player to come out as gay

"On the outside, I was still a top-tier player. On the inside, I was still that kid in Minnesota hiding," the player wrote in his coming-out statement.

