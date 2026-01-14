➡️ A gay couple in Washington, D.C. is stuck in limbo after ICE detained one husband, a Panamanian immigrant, during what had long been treated as a routine immigration check-in.

Plus, Renee Good’s family has retained the same law firm as George Floyd’s to launch a civil investigation into her killing, and Rep. Robin Kelly has filed articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem, saying she’s led a “reign of terror.”

We also have concerning news on gender-affirming care for trans people in Missouri, and a Maryland woman who went viral for berating a gay man in a grocery store on Christmas Day is now facing charges.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Virginia ICE agents nab gay Panamanian immigrant at routine check-in, man’s U.S. citizen husband says WRC-TV/Screenshot Elias Perez-Zuazo was taken into ICE custody in December after arriving at an agency office for a scheduled appointment he had attended without incident in prior years.

Renee Good's family will be represented by the same lawyer as George Floyd's Tverdokhlib; Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com A law firm retained by Renee Good's family is launching a civil investigation into her killing, seeking to file claims against ICE.

Rep. Robin Kelly files articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem Philip Yabut/Shutterstock/footage still courtesy DHS via FOX News Noem has led a "reign of terror," Kelly said at a press conference Wednesday.

Missouri Supreme Court upholds ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care Ryanzo W. Perez/Shuttershock.com The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a law that prevents Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care only for trans people.

Maryland woman arrested for assaulting gay man in grocery store faces hate crime charges refrina/Shuttershock.com Shibritney Colbert, 34, faces hate crime charges after she was seen in a viral video berating a gay man on Christmas day.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.