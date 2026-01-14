Renee Good's family will be represented by the same lawyer as George Floyd's

The same lawyer that represented the family of George Floyd will be representing Renee Nicole Good's relatives, launching a civil investigation into her killing.

Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin has been retained by the wife, parents, and four siblings of Good, a 37-year-old poet and mother-of-three fatally shot by an ICE officer last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm told The Washington Post that “the community is not receiving transparency about this case elsewhere, so our team will provide that to the country."

“People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renée Good and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school," said Antonio M. Romanucci, a civil rights lawyer and one of the firm’s founding partners. "They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renée live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon. As often as possible, our team will promptly and transparently provide updates on what we learn.”

Floyd was a Black man murdered by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparking nationwide protests and renewed attention toward the ongoing epidemic of police brutality against communities of color. Floyd's killer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted in 2021 of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd's family filed a lawsuit against the city and the four officers, resulting in a historic $27 million settlement the same year.

Good was killed January 7 in what Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called “targeted operations" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Noem alleged that “rioters began blocking ICE officers,” claiming that Good “weaponized” her vehicle by attempting to run over agents. Noem labeled Good's actions as "domestic terrorism" and those of the officers as "self defense," but multiple eyewitness accounts and video footage from the incident contradict this.

The footage shows Good was attempting to leave the scene by turning right when an agent, identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ross, circled her vehicle from the front and opened fire into her driver's seat window. The vehicle then crashed into a nearby light post, with Ross then walking away from the wreckage uninjured. Footage Ross took from his own cellphone shows that he was not in the path of the vehicle, and that he called Good a “fucking bitch" after firing.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have disputed the DHS account of Good's killing, with Frey dubbing it "bullshit." Both have called for a thorough investigation and for ICE to withdraw its agents from the state, though neither seem likely to happen, as the FBI has since announced that it will be solely leading the inquiry into Good's death, freezing out the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Good's killing occurred after the DHS deployed roughly 2,000 federal agents in the state as part of an aggressive crackdown on supposed fraud. Noem said over the weekend that "hundreds" more officers would be deployed to Minneapolis, nearly five times exceeding the number of police officers employed by the city (585, according to state records). In response, the city and state have filed a lawsuit against the DHS, accusing it of "inflammatory and unlawful policing tactics."

The law firm is launching a civil investigation into Good's killing, seeking to file claims against ICE, the federal government, and other responsible parties. They also vow "to share information learned in the investigation on a rolling basis so that both public officials and concerned individuals across our American communities can see and understand the facts as we learn them."

"Be Good. That’s all Renée wanted to be. Good to her partner, her family, her children and her community. She wanted to see a better world for her kids," Romanucci continued. "As a Christian, she would pray for all of us to do better, to be better. We will honor her memory by seeking accountability and change in her name."