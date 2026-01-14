Maryland woman arrested for assaulting gay man in grocery store faces hate crime charges

Virginia police have arrested a suspect after a video went viral online showing a woman assault a gay man while shopping at a grocery store.

Shibritney Colbert, 34, of Landover, Maryland has been charged with felony eluding, assault and battery, destruction of property, and driving an unregistered vehicle, the Alexandria Police Department announced Monday, with the case being evaluated for bias-based penalty enhancements.

A man known only by the initial D and his account handle @deonteiy was shopping at Giant grocery store on Christmas day when Colbert approached him and began berating him. The man filmed Colbert ramming him with his cart while throwing groceries at him, making comments such as “Boy, get out of here with your gay ass” and “I’m sick of this gay ass shit, bro.”

@deonteiy just got hate crimed in the grocery store, tik tok please do your thing. Please help me find her. #gaytiktok #dmv #maryland #viralvideo #fyp

“Just got hate crimed in the grocery store," the man wrote in the video's caption. He wrote in a follow up post, "All jokes aside this was a very traumatic experience for me. I do not believe in hitting women and refused to let her take me that far out of my character."

"For those wondering why I chose to record instead of immediately calling the police or reacting, it was because the situation could have easily been misrepresented and turned into a narrative that portrayed me as the perpetrator," he added. "I needed evidence to protect myself. Had I immediately reacted, the conversation would be very different. Life go though."

Officers arrived after a 9-1-1 call was placed reporting a fight inside the store, prompting Colbert to flee in her vehicle as they attempted to detain her, according to the police report. Colbert was identified and apprehended with the help of authorities in Maryland, and taken into custody on January 8. She is currently at the Prince George’s County Jail awaiting extradition to Alexandria.

The case is the first to be investigated under the APD's new hate crime and bias-incident policy, developed over the past year in coordination with civil rights groups. The policy formally codifies standards and oversight to ensure identification, documentation, and follow-up in every case.

Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes remain high despite a drop in violent crime overall in the U.S., according to an August report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with 2,278 single-bias hate crimes based on sexual orientation and 527 based on gender identity.

“This collaboration focused on providing input during the development of the policy; helping align definitions with the Virginia Code, clarifying standards for identifying and documenting bias incidents, and strengthening expectations for oversight and accountability," Darrilyn Franklin, President of the NAACP Alexandria Branch, said in a statement. "The goal was to create a transparent framework that builds community trust and ensures every incident is addressed with the seriousness it deserves.”