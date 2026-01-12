➡️ Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $45 million to LGBTQ+ youth nonprofit the Trevor Project, the single largest donation the organization has ever received, as recent studies show increasing mental health concerns.

Plus, the Supreme Court is set to hear major court cases on trans women in sports this week, President Trump continues the smear campaign against Renee Good following her death in an ICE shooting, and a trans woman working for the Chicago Cubs is suing her coworkers.

We also cover Sen. Mark Kelly’s lawsuit against Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon, challenging what he calls an unprecedented campaign of retaliation.

MacKenzie Scott donates $45 million to LGBTQ+ youth mental health nonprofit the Trevor Project Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images The donation comes as recent studies show increasing mental health concerns among LGBTQ+ youth.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear major court cases on trans women in sports on Tuesday David Jolly/Shutterstock “We will take a stand for what’s right, and the chips will fall where they may,” says Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings.

Trump tries to smear Renee Good and her wife for ICE killing Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images The president also kept calling the victim’s wife, Becca Good, her “friend,” while blaming the women for the deadly shooting.

Transgender Chicago Cubs employee accuses coworkers of assaulting her in lawsuit Joseph Hendrickson/Shuttershock.com A transgender woman alleges that she was repeatedly called slurs by her coworkers under the Chicago Cubs, and even assaulted.

Sen. Mark Kelly sues Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon after Trump administration moved to punish him for his speech Heather Diehl/Getty Images “The First Amendment forbids the government and its officials from punishing disfavored expression or retaliating against protected speech,” the complaint reads.

