Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
News

Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul sue Trump admin over 'unlawful policing tactics'

The surge in federal agents in the state has made residents less safe, the state and city officials say.

Becky Pepper-Jackson and Heather Jackson
Politics

The trans athletes at the center of Supreme Court cases don’t fit conservative stereotypes

Lindsay Hecox tried out for track and field at Boise State University and didn’t make it. A bill banned her from the team, anyway.

pete hegseth
Politics

Sen. Mark Kelly sues Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon after Trump administration moved to punish him for his speech

“The First Amendment forbids the government and its officials from punishing disfavored expression or retaliating against protected speech,” the complaint reads.

Chicago Cubs stadium logo
News

Transgender Chicago Cubs employee accuses coworkers of assaulting her in lawsuit

A transgender woman alleges that she was repeatedly called slurs by her coworkers under the Chicago Cubs, and even assaulted.

