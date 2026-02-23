Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mount Sinai Hospital drops gender-affirming care for trans teens, leaving New York families worried

It is the latest medical center to stop caring for transgender young people after the Trump administration threatened to withhold federal funds.

A standing sign on a sidewalk reads "Mount Sinai West" and points passersby to an emergency entrance and regular, main entrance. On the sidewalk stand rows of people dressed in red clothing, off in the distance.

Nurses strike outside Mount Sinai West in New York City on Jan. 20, 2026.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City families say that trans teens have been cut off from gender-affirming care in the Mount Sinai hospital system, local news outlet Gothamist reported on Saturday.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Parents said they were notified over the phone that their teens could no longer access gender-affirming care at at one of the country’s leading medical centers for transgender care, and that the hospital’s trans health program for youth would not accept new patients. Reached by The Advocate, a spokesperson for Mount Sinai declined to comment on this story.

The report comes as hospitals nationwide reckon with the future of trans health care as President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers seek to restrict access to gender-affirming care for minors, including hormones and puberty blockers. This care for trans minors is legal in New York.

Trump threatened in December to pull federal funds from hospitals that provide youth gender-affirming care. That included funding through Medicare and Medicaid, STAT News reported. Just days prior, NYU Langone, another major New York City health provider, ended a similar program for teens.

Meanwhile, local and state officials have pushed back against restrictions on trans health care. Last year, New York Attorney General Letitia James said hospitals could violate state non-discrimination laws by denying gender-affirming care to youth.

Mark Hennessey, director of the Center for Healthcare Provider Services and Oversight with the New York State Department of Health, sent a letter to state hospitals last Wednesday clarifying that state law prohibits discrimination based on “sexual orientation or gender identity or expression, including transgender status, in health care services and coverage.”

"New York has strong protections in place to shield all patients from harm and ensure that they receive care and treatment without discrimination," the letter stated.

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

people voting in a line of stations at a polling place
National

What the SAVE America Act Republicans are touting will disenfranchise married & LGBTQ+ Americans

Advocates warn that if passed into law, many Americans won't have the proper documents needed to vote.

Two men in red and white jerseys and blue helmets stand on a hockey rink and talk to one another, with hockey sticks in hand.
Sports

NHL player hurls antigay slur during Olympics hockey match

Radko Gudas made the remark while representing Czechia in Milan.

ice protest sign that reads welcome immigrants deport racists
News

U.S. deports gay asylum seeker to country where homosexuality is illegal

It's the latest incident in which the U.S. government used third-country agreements to deport LGBTQ+ asylum seekers to dangerous situations.

puerto vallarta beachfront
Crime

Puerto Vallarta felt like ‘The Purge,' American says of unrest in Mexican tourist destination

Event producer Jimmy Martin said people don’t know if the violence has ended.

More For You

Utah Republicans, ignoring their own study, pass ban on gender-affirming care for youth

Government is not our doctor transgender protest sign

Utah Republicans have passed a bill restricting gender-affirming care for youth, ignoring research they commissioned.

Venture Out Media / Shutterstock.com
Utah Republicans have passed three separate bills restricting gender-affirming care for youth, ignoring research they commissioned which concluded the treatment is safe and beneficial. Keep Reading →

Half of U.S. trans teens live in a state that restricts their rights: study

Gender Liberation March

The Gender Liberation March in Washington, D.C., September 14, 2024.

Rena Schild/Shutterstock
More than half of U.S. transgender youth aged 13-17 live in a state with at least one law restricting their rights, according to a new study from the Williams Institute, a research organization at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. Keep Reading →

Maryland judge: Trump's DOJ can’t have trans youth hospital records

Two images sit side by side. In the left, a transgender Pride flag sits beside a gavel on a judge's bench. On the right, a protester holds a sign that reads "Government is not our doctor."

Last summer, the Justice Department sent subpoenas for medical records to 20 hospitals nationwide that provided minors gender-affirming care, including Children’s National Hospital. The facility stopped prescribing minors gender-affirming medication soon after.

NMK-Studio/Shutterstock; Venture Out Media/Shutterstock
A federal court has denied the Justice Department access to youth medical records from a gender-affirming care provider in the D.C. area. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Americans are going back in the closet under Donald Trump: report

Man entering closet

LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found.

Shuttershock Creative
LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found. Keep Reading →

One year in, the Gender Liberation Movement is upping its fight for trans rights

​Activists stage bathroom sit-in to protest Capitol bathroom ban

Activists stage bathroom sit-in to protest Capitol bathroom ban

Alexa Wilkinson
From arrests during sit-ins at Capitol Hill bathrooms to injecting hormones on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Gender Liberation Movement’s freshman year has been defined by defiance. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved