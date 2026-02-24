Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump administration scrubs LGBTQ+ questions from federal surveys

Within the last year, hundreds of surveys have removed at least one question related to sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI), according to a new Williams Institute report that unpacked the dangers of this erasure.

Survey

LGBTQ+ Americans are disappearing from federal surveys.

Shutterstock / Mix4

Hundreds of federal surveys have removed questions tied to sexual orientation and gender identity, according to a new report from the Williams Institute, which cites President Trump’s executive orders as the reason.

The report cites the scrubbing of the questions as made by “non-substantative change requests.” This means that the removal requests lacked a valid reason or evidence to back up the rationale. Only a few of the request changes were made through the formal notice-and-comment process.

The research found the majority of the removal requests were made for questions on gender identity in pursuance with Trump’s Executive Order 14,168. Signed on January 20, 2025, this executive order claims to defend women from gender ideology and extremism, and promises to restore “biological truth” to the federal government.

The impact of this scrubbing is significant. These questions are essential in research settings to better understand the needs and vulnerabilities of LGBTQ+ people, as well as how to address them, according to the Williams Institute, a prominent think tank at the UCLA School of Law.

“Federal data on sexual orientation and gender identity are essential for understanding LGBTQ populations in the United States,” said lead author Lauren Bouton, policy fellow and research analyst at the Williams Institute, in a statement. “These data allow us to identify disparities in health, economics, and exposure to violence among a group that’s been shown to be disproportionately at risk of these outcomes. Only then can we begin to address those realities with solutions such as more effective programming and the allocation of resources.”

The presence of these questions also make LGBTQ+ people more visible to the federal government in terms of numbers, so that on a greater scale, more funding can be allocated to the community to address specific needs.

“Reliable data collection is fundamental to how the federal government identifies and responds to community needs,” said co-author Elana Redfield, federal policy director at the Williams Institute. “Eliminating SOGI [sexual orientation and gender identity] measures weakens the government’s ability to track disparities and document and prevent discrimination. The full impact will become clearer over time as existing data becomes outdated and new data is no longer collected.”

Since entering a second term last year, the Trump administration has scrubbed mentions of LGBTQ+ people and issues across federal websites and reports. The removal of a Pride flag at the Stonewall Inn national monument in New York earlier this month sparked protests, a lawsuit, and a re-raising of the banner.

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Francine Beppu
News

Lesbian 'The Real L Word' star Francine Beppu died in her home at 43

The reality TV star died in Honolulu per a family announcement.

​SJ Joslin smiles on El Capitan summit with giant transgender pride flag hanging in background
Yahoo Feed

Former Yosemite ranger SJ Joslin sues federal government for firing over hanging trans flag

The Out100 honoree says the termination is in violation of their First Amendment right to free speech.

A man waves the progress pride flag in front of the Supreme Court building
States

Idaho legislator asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage decision

The proposal by Rep. Tony Wisniewski would call on the court to reverse its historic decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.

a gay black couple talking
HIV

What to know about HIV testing and treatment if you’re Black and LGBTQ+

Help is still out there — for prevention, testing, and treatment.

More For You

Trump endorses self-described ‘Nazi-ish’ Texas Republican as Peter Thiel backs his bid for Congress

jace yarbrough

Jace Yarbrough is a Republican running for Congress in Texas.

Jace Yarbrough/Facebook
A Texas Republican congressional candidate who has said critics might call his views “bigoted and backward and oppressive and Nazi-ish” got a high-profile boost this week from President Donald Trump and is already drawing financial backing from Peter Thiel, the out gay tech billionaire and co-founder of Palantir Technologies. Keep Reading →

Tennessee bill lets businesses and people refuse to recognize same-sex marriages

person holding a sign in front of the u.s. supreme court that reads there's no hate like christian love

Republicans in Tennessee are attempting to undermine marriage equality with new legislation.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
More than a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court declared marriage equality the law of the land, Tennessee Republicans are moving to test how durable that promise really is. Keep Reading →

Colorado’s Jared Polis embraces Trump’s national governors’ White House dinner snub: a ‘badge of honor’

colorado gov. jared polis speaking behind the state seal and in front of an lgbtq pride flag

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a community gathering at the site of an attack against a group of people holding a vigil for kidnapped Israeli citizens in Gaza in Boulder, Colorado, on June 4, 2025.

CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images
The winter meeting of the National Governors Association is usually a refuge from the louder dramas of Washington, D.C.: a few days of policy panels, side conversations about housing and health care, and the quiet choreography of federalism. This year, it opened instead with a reminder of how difficult it has become to keep even the rituals of governance free from the pull of spectacle in the second Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Chuck Schumer drafts bill to protect Pride flags at national park sites like Stonewall memorial

​Sen. Chuck Schumer with several people around him at a podium speaking

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has drafted a bill to authorize the display of Pride flags at national park sites, including Stonewall National Monument. Keep Reading →

Lauren Boebert's son charged with child abuse for a second time

Lauren Boebert

MAGA Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's son has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse once again.

Jesse Paul/Shuttershock.com
MAGA Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's son has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse once again, adding to the growing list of criminal cases against him. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved