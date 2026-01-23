Skip to content
Pharmacist and customer
States

Florida seeks to expand gender-affirming care ban; could criminalize pharmacists and counselors

Bills introduced by Republicans would criminalize anyone who "aids and abets" in providing gender-affirming care to trans youth.

Pattie Gonia
Drag

Patagonia sues drag queen Pattie Gonia for trademark infringement

The apparel company filed a lawsuit against the activist in a California federal court earlier this week. It's seeking $1 in damages.

Karamo Brown queer eye netflix the fab five lgbtq opinion black queer trans
Opinion

Karamo chose peace. As a Black trans woman, I know the cost

Opinion: By stepping back from Queer Eye, the show's culture expert pulled back the curtain on a truth many refuse to confront: Black queer and trans people are celebrated for what they produce, not for who they are, writes Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière.

​Drag queen Lauren Banall and Erika Kirk
People

Drag queen felt 'helpless and gaslit,' so she created her viral Erika Kirk act & broke the internet

"So many things feel so insane, so not-normal, and it feels like no one is addressing it," drag queen Lauren Banall told PRIDE.

