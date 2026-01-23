➡️ Vice President JD Vance delivered an address at the March for Life in Washington D.C. today, attacking abortion rights and LGBTQ+ equality as existential threats to the nation. Blocks away, a white supremacist group showed their support.

Meanwhile, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has rescinded LGBTQ-inclusive guidance about what workplace harassment looks like, and a Maryland judge has ruled that Trump’s DOJ can’t have trans youth hospital records.

In our latest print edition, we look back on the legacy of trans activist and icon Miss Major, and our EIC Alex Cooper urges us to hold tight to hope and humanity. “We can and should be angry at what happened in 2025. But we can’t just be cynical and bitter.”

JD Vance rages about ‘radical gender ideology’ while white supremacists march along National Mall Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images; Brendan Gutenschwager/X.com footage still Vance attacked abortion access and LGBTQ-inclusion.

EEOC rescinds LGBTQ-inclusive guidance on workplace harassment Voronaman/Shutterstock Activists and Democratic politicians are outraged.

Maryland judge: Trump's DOJ can’t have trans youth hospital records NMK-Studio/Shutterstock; Venture Out Media/Shutterstock The Department of Justice subpoenaed for patient info last June.

Miss Major remembered: LGBTQ+ rights advocates honor her legacy Whitten Sabbatini for The Guardian For over half a century, Miss Major fought for, nurtured, and protected queer and trans lives. Now those who knew her best reflect on her legacy of love.

Editor’s Letter: “It’s hard enough being human” courtesy Alex Cooper; Alyssa Pointer In dark times, Advocate Editor in Chief Alex Cooper urges us to hold tight to hope and our humanity.

