Shocking video shows ICE agent fatally shooting woman in south Minneapolis

Loogootee water tower
Politics

Indiana town sued for blocking LGBTQ+ Pride festival (again)

An Indiana town tried to block a Pride festival through strict requirements — then ignored organizers when they met them.

ruby corado
Crime

Transgender D.C. nonprofit founder Ruby Corado fears Trump-era prison ahead of sentencing hearing

Ruby Corado’s attorneys told a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that incarcerating her would be “uniquely destructive.”

The cast of Hacks at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards
Culture

The Advocate is again nominated for a GLAAD Media Award as Outstanding Magazine

The awards honor journalism, film, TV, music, and more. See all the nominations here.

Kennedy Center
News

Petition calling on Kennedy Center donors to suspend funding nears 100,000 signatures

A petition is calling on Kennedy Center donors to withhold funds until artistic independence is restored.

