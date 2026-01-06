➡️ It’s “new year, same me” for President Trump, as he uses the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to attack transgender people. TransLash Media CEO Imara Jones talked to The Advocate about what this means for the GOP’s political strategy in 2026.

Meanwhile, the CBS newsroom under Bari Weiss reportedly clashed over how to cover the trans community, and a Maine school was forced to increase security over their inclusive policies.

We also have a rundown of Venezuela’s LGBTQ+ rights record as the Trump administration forces a takeover of that country’s government, and we cover the “ex-gay” gospel singer who is now accused of sexually assaulting another man.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Donald Trump uses the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to attack transgender people Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images “We can’t dismiss these as ‘greatest hits,’” TransLash Media CEO Imara Jones told The Advocate about Trump’s constant mentions of transgender people.

Bari Weiss’s CBS newsroom reportedly clashed over how to cover transgender people Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images A correspondent and producer at CBS clashed in November over how to use the phrase “biological sex."

This Maine school district passed trans-inclusive policies. Online comments forced it to up security Kate Way/Shuttershock A Maine school district has amped up security after receiving threatening comments over its transgender-inclusive policies.

‘Ex-gay’ gospel singer Donnie McClurkin accused of sexually assaulting another man in new lawsuit Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock Giuseppe Corletto's suit says McClurkin groped and raped him. McClurkin denies the allegations.

