➡️ A Florida city was forced by Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove their Pride rainbow crosswalks — so they installed rainbow bike racks instead.

Plus, a lesbian federal worker is fighting to get her wife out of immigration detention, Texas is collecting data that could be used to track transgender residents, and a Republican senate candidate from Michigan is surrounding himself with anti-LGBTQ+ faith leaders.

We also take a look at a new study suggesting that Gen Z women aren’t trying to cancel the lesbian label — they’re just more likely to identify as bisexual.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Florida city installs Pride bike racks after being forced to remove rainbow crosswalks Screenshots via @stpetefl on Instagram St. Petersburg's new bike rack publicly displays LGBTQ+ Pride while complying orders to keep crosswalks undecorated.

Lesbian federal worker pleads for answers about wife trapped in immigration detention limbo Grazi Chiosque Grazi Chiosque and Xiomara Suarez are stuck between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Is Texas using driver's license data to track transgender residents? Moab Republic/Shutterstock The state is collecting data on who's tried to change the gender market on their driver's license.

Michigan Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers surrounds himself with hardcore LGBTQ+ rights opponents Sarah Rice/Getty Images) From calling transgender people an "abomination" to claiming the Equality Act is "demonic" and "wicked," his faith leaders coalition is as extreme as they come.

Gen Z women are more likely to identify as bisexual, but still embrace lesbian label: study Shuttershock Creative Around 45 percent of Gen Z women ages 20 to 29 use the bisexual label, compared to 42.2 percent who use lesbian.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.