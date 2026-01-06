Here's everything to know about LGBTQ+ rights in Venezuela

Despite what he claims, human rights in Venezuela aren't what Donald Trump cares about, according to the president's critics.

U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Saturday in an unprecedented military operation ordered by Trump without congressional approval. The two appeared in U.S. District Court in New York City Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has appointed Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, as interim president. Trump said that the U.S. will remain “in charge” of Venezuela and warned Rodríguez that she must cooperate or she will fare “probably worse” than Maduro and Flores.

The U.S. takeover of Venezuela has ignited debate over the country's human rights record, though Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware noted in a post on Facebook that "while Trump’s decision would be reckless and illegal regardless of the motivation, it’s clear that this isn’t about fostering democracy for the Venezuelan people or combating drug trafficking."

"If this was about democracy, then Donald Trump would not be willing to keep Moduro’s vice president in power nor would he have dismissed and disrespected María Corina Machado," McBride wrote. "If this was really about drugs, then Donald Trump would not have pardoned a former Honduran leader for drug trafficking crimes."

In Venezuela, while LGBTQ+ people do have some protections, Outright International reports that queer Venezuelans "continue to face systemic discrimination."

"The erosion of democratic institutions and the rule of law [in Venezuela and under Maduro] has enabled the government to impose increasing restrictions on civic space, including harassment and criminalization of organizations working on human rights and equality," the organization writes on its website.

Here's everything to know about Venezuela's record when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights.

Marriage equality in Venezuela Venezuela does not have marriage equality, nor does it offer legal recognition for same-sex couples. Same-sex adoption is also not legal, though single adoption is. The Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice points out that Article 77 of the country's constitution states, "Marriage, which is based on free consent and absolute equality of rights and obligations of the spouses, is protected. A stable de facto union between a man and a woman which meets the requirements established by law shall have the same effects as marriage." Same-sex sexual relations are not — and have never been — formally criminalized in the country, though LGBTQ+ people have often been targeted under decency laws.

Venezuela's LGBTQ+ protections The Venezuelan Constitution protects against hate crimes, with offenses motivated by sexual orientation or gender identity considered aggravating circumstances. Legal protections exist in employment, banking, and housing based on sexual orientation, but protections based on gender identity only exist in housing. "No discrimination based on race, sex, creed or social standing shall be permitted, nor, in general, any discrimination with the intent or effect of nullifying or encroaching upon the recognition, enjoyment or exercise, on equal terms, of the rights and liberties of every individual," Article 21 states. Men who have sex with men are still banned from donating blood in Venezuela, but the Supreme Court of Justice annulled section 565 of the Military Justice Code in 2023, which banned armed forces members from engaging in consensual same-sex sexual activities.

Transgender rights in Venezuela Venezuela does not currently allow citizens to change their gender on identification documents, though few cases have been granted following medical and psychological examinations. From 1977 to 1998, the country permitted transgender individuals legal recognition so long as they had undergone surgery, though this ended when Hugo Chavez imposed a new constitution. Gender-affirming care such as hormone replacement therapy is not widely available in Venezuela. A 2023 report from the Department of State under Joe Biden found that "transgender and intersex persons [are] not provided adequate medical services, including hormone therapy and psychological support." "Maduro representatives systematically denied recognition to transgender, intersex, and nonbinary persons by refusing to issue them identity documents in their preferred gender," the report stated. "As identity documents were required for access to education, employment, housing, health care, and other services, these discriminatory actions often led transgender and intersex persons to become victims of human trafficking."

Venezuela's first transgender legislator Tamara Adrian, an out trans woman who worked as a lawyer and university professor, was elected to the National Assembly of Venezuela in 2015 at the age of 61, becoming the first out trans elected official in the country and the second out trans legislator within the Americas. She is a member of the progressive pro-LGBTQ+ Popular Will party, which stands in opposition to Maduro's PSUV. After traveling to Thailand in 2002 to receive gender-affirming surgery, Adrian appealed to the Venezuelan Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court to recognize her gender identity in May 2004. She has yet to receive a reply to her appeal. "Despite the euphoria of being part of such a historic moment, to be a politician — transgender or not — in the new Venezuela can be described in one word: frustrating," Adrian wrote in a 2017 essay for The Advocate. "As a human rights activist and now an elected leader, I find it endlessly frustrating that no single legislative advancement regarding LGBTI rights has been achieved during the 17 years of Chavist domination of the National Assembly. And given the state of the country today, it has been impossible to push forward the much-needed laws granting equal rights to our communities."

LGBTQ+ activists targeted in Venezuela Despite same-sex sexual relations being legal in Venezuela, authorities have used vagrancy laws to disproportionately target the LGBTQ+ community. One notable example is the 2023 raid of popular queer sauna Avalon Club, which resulted in 33 being arrested on noise level and public indecency charges. Multiple LGBTQ+ activists were detained by Venezuelan authorities in 2024 without charge. Yendri Velásquez, coordinator of the Venezuelan Observatory of LGBTIQ+ Violence, was arrested at an airport in August and held incommunicado for six hours after being told his passport was nullified. The same month, activist Kody Campos was almost arrested when officials conducted a warrantless search of his home, leaving only after they realized he was live-streaming the raid.