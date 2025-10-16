➡️ Things are heating up ahead of next month’s elections, as New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani apologizes for his earlier claims that the NYPD is “racist” and “anti-queer,” and Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is facing a new transphobic attack ad in her run for governor.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is taking a “boys will be boys” approach to the grown adults exposed for posting Nazi-loving messages to a Young Republicans group chat.

We also hear from independent journalist Erin Reed on a recent survey claiming that transgender identity is decreasing, and we’ve got a viral clip of Nancy Pelosi telling a right-wing reporter to shut up.

Zohran Mamdani walks back allegations of 'anti-queer' NYPD in public apology on Fox News Madison Swart via Zohran for NYC The Democratic nominee for New York City mayor no longer wants to defund the police.

Advocates condemn graphic anti-trans ad targeting leading Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger Win McNamee/Getty Images "Voters want elected officials and candidates to show how they can improve lives and make our communities and country stronger and safer. Campaigns like this do the exact opposite,” a GLAAD spokesperson said.

JD Vance mocked for claiming Young Republicans’ Nazi-loving texts are just ‘stupid things young boys’ do JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images The GOP operatives caught in the scandal are between 20 and 40 years old.

Fact check: No, there is not a new survey showing trans identity is decreasing Shutterstock Creative The claim, which originates from far-right professor Eric Kaufmann, appears to have made a glaring error: the survey actually shows more people have come out, not fewer.

Nancy Pelosi shouts ‘shut up’ at far-right reporter who asked accusatory January 6 question Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images "Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?" the former speaker of the House said.

