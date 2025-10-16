➡️ Things are heating up ahead of next month’s elections, as New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani apologizes for his earlier claims that the NYPD is “racist” and “anti-queer,” and Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is facing a new transphobic attack ad in her run for governor.
Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is taking a “boys will be boys” approach to the grown adults exposed for posting Nazi-loving messages to a Young Republicans group chat.
We also hear from independent journalist Erin Reed on a recent survey claiming that transgender identity is decreasing, and we’ve got a viral clip of Nancy Pelosi telling a right-wing reporter to shut up.
‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship
Until tomorrow,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Madison Swart via Zohran for NYC
The Democratic nominee for New York City mayor no longer wants to defund the police.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
"Voters want elected officials and candidates to show how they can improve lives and make our communities and country stronger and safer. Campaigns like this do the exact opposite,” a GLAAD spokesperson said.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
The GOP operatives caught in the scandal are between 20 and 40 years old.
Shutterstock Creative
The claim, which originates from far-right professor Eric Kaufmann, appears to have made a glaring error: the survey actually shows more people have come out, not fewer.
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
"Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?" the former speaker of the House said.
Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism?
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get Out / The Advocate in your physical mailbox too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes